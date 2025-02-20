He's the New Andrés Iniesta, No Doubt, Flick Warns: 'i Don't Want to Say Much About...'

Andrés Iniesta, born in the lands of La Mancha and adopted by Catalonia, led the best Barça in history. Thanks to his magic and talent, he quickly became a reference at La Masia, an absolute idol of Barcelona fandom, and a figure admired by teammates, rivals, and fans.

With Busquets and Xavi, Andrés Iniesta surely formed the best midfield of all time. Moreover, his connection with Messi was also very special during the many years they played together. Iniesta will not only be remembered for the goal in the South Africa final but also for the goal scored at Stamford Bridge, where it all began.

The goal scored at Chelsea's field led Barça to the final in Rome, where they danced around Manchester United to achieve their third Champions League. It also opened the door to the sextuple. Andrés Iniesta played a total of 759 matches with Barça, scoring 66 goals and achieving 39 titles.

The one from Fuentealbilla is a true legend of FC Barcelona, and it won't be easy for anyone to fill his shoes. However, although Iniesta is unique, Flick has pointed to a player who reminds him a lot of the man from La Mancha. The common points are evident and his quality too: we are talking about Pedri.

Pedri, The New Andrés Iniesta

Flick has changed Barça's face: now it is a team with outstanding offensive potential and an excellent midfield where Pedri stands out day by day. The '8' is the leader of the locker room, perfectly controlling time and space on the field. A talented player with a prodigious vision of the game, he recalls in each of his movements the legend of Andrés Iniesta.

His peripheral vision for interior passes is another of his great virtues. He assists like no one else and his filtered passes into space become half a goal every time he makes them. Pedri is the true leader of Barça and the best player, which has led Flick to speak about his figure.

Flick Bows to Pedri

Pedri is having a great performance this season under the orders of Flick. He has played 36 matches in the four competitions with a total of 2,793 minutes (2,793 min). Meanwhile, the German coach has never hesitated to speak about the great quality of the Canarian midfielder, whom he considers one of the best in his position.

Flick highlighted the following about Pedri in a recent press conference: "I don't want to say much about Pedri because he is evidently an impressive player. In his position, he is one of the best, clearly, he enjoys playing soccer a lot." Comparisons are odious, but there is no doubt that Pedri reminds a lot of Andrés Iniesta with his great vision of the game, talent, and quality.