Neither Zubimendi nor Kubo: Unai Emery and Hansi Flick Request His Signing from Real Sociedad

Barça's sports planning for the next season is already underway and Hansi Flick has very clear ideas about the positions that require more reinforcement. There has been much talk about the need to find a winger to complement the offensive trio, as well as the addition of a defensive pivot. In this regard, names like Kubo or Zubimendi, both from Real Sociedad, have been strongly mentioned in recent weeks.

| E-Noticies

Kubo would fit perfectly into the scheme proposed by Hansi Flick. He is capable of playing on either wing, even as an attacking midfielder. Moreover, his play style closely resembles what FC Barcelona seeks when pursuing a signing.

On the other hand, Zubimendi would fill the void left by Sergio Busquets at Camp Nou after his departure. Real Sociedad's '4' is an old target of Joan Laporta, but Hansi Flick has other priorities. Specifically, the German coach of FC Barcelona believes there is another area of the field that needs priority attention: the right-back.​

Unai Emery Crosses Hansi Flick's Plans

Hansi Flick is looking for a full-back capable of playing on the right wing and who can reliably replace Koundé. Exactly the same thing that Unai Emery is trying to find for Aston Villa. The Spanish coach is doing a magnificent job at the helm of the Villans and has free rein to make the requests he deems necessary.

In this regard, both Hansi Flick and Unai Emery have focused their attention on Jon Aramburu, Real Sociedad's right-back. The 22-year-old Venezuelan has had an upward trajectory in Spanish soccer. After being professionally trained at Deportivo La Guaira in Venezuela, he made the leap to Spain, where he has stood out in teams like Real Unión and Real Sociedad.

In the 24/25 season, Jon Aramburu has played 37 matches with Real Sociedad, establishing himself as a starter and showing his potential in defense and attack. His performance has been remarkable, which has increased his market value and attracted the attention of Hansi Flick and Unai Emery.

An Intense Battle for Jon Aramburu's Signing

This summer, an intense battle is expected to secure the services of Jon Aramburu. Barça and Aston Villa will compete for his signing, aware of the player's talent and potential. Real Sociedad, meanwhile, will seek to retain its star, especially in light of the possible departure of several of its key players like Kubo or Zubimendi.

However, Jon Aramburu's contractual situation, who recently renewed until 2030 with a release clause of 60M, could complicate negotiations. Nevertheless, both Hansi Flick and Unai Emery are willing to make a very significant effort to incorporate the right-back, convinced that his arrival would enhance their respective teams.