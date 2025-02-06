Confirmed, Total Agreement: Ronald Araújo Is Leaving, Flick Has Already Signed His Replacement

Ronald Araújo is one of the best center-backs in the world, and Barça was lucky to acquire him a few years ago. The Catalans traveled to Uruguay, his home country, to see how he played and were pleasantly surprised. He moved up to the first team some time ago and has been one of the essential pieces of the squad since then.

Despite starting the season injured, Ronald Araújo has remained in the spotlight. First, because Cubarsí and Íñigo have taken his place indisputably, but also because next year a new center-back who Hansi Flick likes a lot will arrive. It seems that the Uruguayan could face quite a big problem.

| Europa Press

Ronald Araújo and his future at Barça

Ronald Araújo has been essential for Barça since he moved up to the first team, but lately, he hasn't been lucky. In the summer, the center-back got injured and hasn't returned to the squad until very recently. However, despite not being available, Flick has always made it clear that he counts on him.

The German coach has radically turned around FC Barcelona and is the hope of all those culés who have seen their team go through tough times. In recent years, those from the Ciudad Condal have faced difficulties, but the situation is improving more and more. Besides balancing the accounts, the players are improving with Flick.

Looking ahead to the next summer transfer market, Barça will go all out for top-level reinforcements. One of the most affected could be Ronald Araújo, who is behind Pau Cubarsí and Íñigo Martínez. And not only that, but his main threat is that Flick has requested the addition of Jonathan Tah, a defender from Bayer Leverkusen.

| Europa Press

Jonathan Tah, Flick's chosen one

Flick has had to adapt to Barça's finances, but Jonathan Tah is within the club's possibilities. The center-back's contract expires in a few months and he is getting closer to the Ciudad Condal. Considering that his playing style is exactly what Flick wants, it is likely that Ronald Araújo will have to leave.

Pau Cubarsí is untouchable and it is said that Íñigo Martínez will renew very soon, so Ronald Araújo has a serious problem. It is known that the Uruguayan's release clause has been reduced (from 1 billion to 65), leaving the exit door more than open. Everything indicates that Flick will prefer Jonathan Tah over Araújo, so his departure is gaining momentum again.