More Necessary Than Álex Baena: Barça Signs Another Villarreal Star

Álex Baena has become one of the most sought-after players in LaLiga, and major teams are after him. The attacking midfielder had a great season last year, even finishing as the top assist provider in the five major leagues. Villarreal, very aware of the talent they have at home, will not let the Spaniard leave for less than his release clause: 60 million euros.

Meanwhile, Barça is keeping a close eye on everything happening with Álex Baena. Hansi Flick doesn't rule out strengthening the midfield and had requested the addition of the Spanish midfielder, but it seems complicated for economic reasons. However, even though Baena is moving away from FC Barcelona, one of his teammates at Villarreal is getting closer to joining Camp Nou.

| @VillarrealCF

Álex Baena and his future at Barça

Álex Baena is one of the best players in Spain today. Last summer, he received several offers but preferred to stay with his current team. Villarreal has secured their star until 2028 with a release clause of 60 million euros.

Despite his high price, Barça has wanted to incorporate Álex Baena for a long time. So far this season (21 matches, having missed only 3), he has scored 5 goals and provided 5 assists. However, financial fair play is holding back the major operations that those in the City of Barcelona have in mind until a big sale occurs.

Leaving statistics aside, Álex Baena is the engine of Villarreal. Now, as Barça has already accepted that they won't be able to acquire him, they have set their sights on one of his teammates. We are talking about the extraordinary and veteran forward Ayoze Pérez, who is once again being linked to the Catalan team.

Ayoze Pérez, a real option for Barça

At first glance, Ayoze Pérez is not a player we would imagine at Barça, but his low price and versatility are appealing to Barça's management. Although he hasn't played much due to several injuries, the Villarreal striker has scored 12 goals and provided 2 assists in just 925 minutes. His good stats, considering his limited opportunities, have made Barça take notice of him again.

We say again because last summer, just before the market opened, Ayoze Pérez was very close to joining FC Barcelona. His departure from Betis for just 4 million was a market opportunity that couldn't be missed. However, Villarreal was quicker, leaving Barça wanting.

But now, with Álex Baena almost ruled out, Ayoze Pérez is back on the scene. It won't cost Barça 4 million, but he could leave for less than 10. Undoubtedly, a really interesting option to join Lewandowski in attack without spending too much money.