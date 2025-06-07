Barça pay the €25M and leave Pep Guardiola deeply affected: farewell to Manchester City

It's been a while since Manchester City and Barça have faced each other on the field. Over the past five years, Guardiola's side have dominated the Premier League with authority. Meanwhile, Barça have gone through a barren spell that ended this season with Hansi Flick on the bench. Barça are once again a successful team under the German coach and are winning titles again.

In contrast, the English side, after the end of their cycle, are in the midst of a renewal. At Manchester City, several top signings are being planned to bring the team back to the elite. Barça and Manchester have met in the offices, with Eric García, Gündogan, and Ferran Torres arriving at Camp Nou from City.

Beyond these three deals, both clubs have competed for the best signings, such as Norwegian striker Haaland, who ultimately ended up in Manchester. Now, they've faced off again, competing for a $25M (€25M) signing, although this time, the tables have turned. Barça have come out on top in the duel, and Joan García, the breakout goalkeeper of this season's La Liga, has decided to sign for Barça.

Joan García-Barça agreement

It can already be revealed that Barça have a new goalkeeper for the upcoming season. The until-now Espanyol goalkeeper has reached an agreement with the blaugrana club. The Perico side is aware of the situation, and all that's left is to execute the €25M clause. Espanyol don't intend to negotiate a single euro, and Barça will have to pay the goalkeeper's clause in full.

The expectations are that Barça will end up executing the clause in the coming hours, and the Sallent goalkeeper will end up signing for five seasons. Joan García has ultimately chosen Barça because the blaugrana club have told him they're firmly backing him as the starting goalkeeper. On the other hand, they've guaranteed there won't be any issues with his registration in La Liga.

Ter Stegen the main loser

The German would be the one affected by this move. Ter Stegen sees himself at the club next season, but he might reconsider if he doesn't have the starting spot guaranteed. With a contract until 2028, the most sensible thing would be to reach an agreement with the club for his departure. There are serious doubts in the sporting management about Ter Stegen and his condition after several knee injuries.

Joan García will thus be the standout signing for the Culers in goal. The Catalan goalkeeper has chosen Barça, which allows him to stay in his city with his family. Barça also offer him great international exposure, bringing him closer to the Spanish national team.