Pep Guardiola, Manchester City manager with a past at Barça, is not having an easy 2025 at the helm of the English team, which is out of the Champions League. Additionally, Guardiola's City is sixth in the Premier League, so the Catalan's goal is to qualify the team for the Champions and think about new signings. In fact, Pep Guardiola is already working to dismantle Barça: neither Pedri nor Gavi, Pep Guardiola wants to sign his new Kevin De Bruyne and this player is in Barcelona.

Kevin De Bruyne, Belgian midfielder for City, has been playing for the Manchester team since 2015. After 10 years at Manchester City, Kevin De Bruyne will say goodbye to the English team at the end of the season: he will not renew and everything indicates that he will play in the MLS. Pep Guardiola will be left without one of his stars and, to properly replace him, the Santpedor coach wants to sign from Barça: neither Pedri nor Gavi, it's even better.

Pep Guardiola has contacted Barça in recent hours, as he is very interested in signing one of the great stars of Hansi Flick's team. Guardiola would like to have Pedri or Gavi, but the Catalan coach knows they are untouchable and that, therefore, he will have to try to convince another great Barça figure. Pep Guardiola has already called Barça again: he wants to sign his new Kevin De Bruyne and knows that this player is at Barça, the club of his life.

Pep Guardiola Puts the Spotlight on Barça Again: He Wants to Sign the New Kevin De Bruyne This Coming Summer

The Loss of Kevin De Bruyne Will Be Very Significant for Pep Guardiola, who is experiencing one of his most challenging seasons as manager of English Manchester City. The imminent departure of De Bruyne forces Guardiola to go and sign another player with similar characteristics: he wants to take the great star from Barça, neither Pedri nor Gavi. The Belgian announced this week, through his official social media, his farewell to the club at the end of 2024-2025, so Guardiola has work to find his replacement.

Pep Guardiola, trained at Barça's La Masia, has always been a great admirer of the Barça academy, but he knows that convincing players like Pedri or Gavi will be impossible. Especially because both the Canary Islander and the Andalusian have renewed with Barça just a few months ago, so they are not considering a change of scenery during the transfer market. However, Pep Guardiola does see himself capable of convincing another Barça star: neither Pedri nor Gavi, but he can take the best Barça attacking midfielder.

Neither Pedri Nor Gavi, Pep Guardiola Calls Barça to Sign the New Kevin De Bruyne

With the departure of Kevin De Bruyne already confirmed, Barça knows that Pep Guardiola wants to go all out for who will be his replacement in the soccer world. In fact, Pep Guardiola has already called Barça, although the Catalan coach has made it clear that he will not touch either Pedri or Gavi, two of the great Barça figures.

Neither Gavi Nor Pedri Are in Pep Guardiola's Short-Term Plans, but the Catalan is monitoring Dani Olmo's situation, somewhat affected by salary issues. Olmo has always been liked by Pep Guardiola and, in fact, the Egarense was already close to signing for Manchester City during the last summer transfer market. Despite Pep Guardiola's calls, Dani Olmo wanted to return to Barça, which is why he accepted the Barça offer, much less powerful economically.

In that sense, City Continues to Monitor the Midfielder's Situation, especially because Olmo could become a free agent due to registration issues at Barça. According to the latest information, the 'sky blue' team and also Arsenal are alert to the possibility of signing him at 'zero cost' if his registration in LaLiga is not solved.

Everything Indicates That Dani Olmo Will Stay at Barça and that he will be registered without problems, but Pep Guardiola has already contacted him to express his interest. Guardiola is looking for his new Kevin De Bruyne and considers that Dani Olmo is the figure that could best fit that role, complicated and more than central for City.