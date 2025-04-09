Mikel Arteta Forgets About Fermín López: Requests a €30 Million Signing for Arsenal

Arsenal is experiencing an outstanding season in the Premier League, occupying the second position in the table. Under the direction of Mikel Arteta, the team has managed to consolidate defensively, standing out as one of the most solid teams in England. Additionally, in the final third of the field, the "Gunners" have exhibited remarkable quality, combining efficiency and creativity in their attacks.​

Mikel Arteta Requests a Signing for Arsenal's Midfield

Despite these achievements, Arsenal is still at some distance from competing for the most important titles. This reality has led Mikel Arteta to identify the midfield area as one susceptible to improvement. The incorporation of a quality midfielder could offer greater control and dynamism to the team's play, elevating their competitiveness in the remaining competitions.​

| Europa Press

Fermín López Was the Initial Target, but Now Fades Away

Initially, Barça's young midfielder, Fermín López, was shaping up as the ideal candidate to strengthen Arsenal's midfield. At 21 years old, Fermín has shown promising talent in LaLiga, accumulating three goals and four assists in 20 appearances during the current season. His ability to arrive from the second line and his skill in ball handling fit perfectly with the needs of the London team.​

Additionally, the limited participation of Fermín at Barça, due to intense competition in the midfield, made his departure plausible in search of more playing time. Teams like Arsenal have shown interest in his incorporation, with figures exceeding 50 million euros.

| Europa Press

However, Fermín López has decided to remain at Barça, rejecting offers from other clubs. This decision has forced Arsenal to redirect their attention to other targets. Now, Arda Güler, a 20-year-old attacking midfielder from Real Madrid, has emerged as an attractive alternative for Mikel Arteta.

Fermín's Rejection and the Shift Toward Arda Güler

Despite his undeniable talent, Arda Güler hasn't managed to establish himself as a starter under Carlo Ancelotti's direction, which has caused speculation about his future at the club. In the current season, he has only played 1,170 minutes in which he has scored 3 goals and provided 4 assists. A scenario that has caught Mikel Arteta's attention.

Taking advantage of the situation, Arsenal has intensified their interest in Arda Güler, considering his incorporation a priority to strengthen their offense. It is reported that the London club is willing to offer 30 million euros to start negotiations with Real Madrid. This figure, although not very significant, could be attractive for a player seeking more prominence and visibility in his career.​