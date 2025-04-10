Ferran Torres Sold for €50M! Flick Accepts Because a Better Signing Is Coming, Official

Ferran Torres has undergone a remarkable transformation since his arrival at Barça. Although his performance was inconsistent in previous seasons, in the current campaign he is simply exceptional. Despite not being an undisputed starter, he has already scored 16 goals and provided 4 assists in 37 matches across all competitions.

| Europa Press

His ability to adapt to different offensive roles and his professional attitude have earned him the trust of Hansi Flick. Ferran Torres has proven to be an effective game-changer, contributing crucial goals at key moments. Like in the Copa del Rey semifinal against Atlético de Madrid, where he scored the goal that qualified Barça for the final.

Barça's Financial Need and the Possible Departure of Ferran Torres

Despite the outstanding performance of the '7', Barça faces financial challenges that require the sale of players to balance their accounts and fund signings. This situation has opened up the possibility of valuable players, like Ferran Torres, being transferred.​

Aston Villa, under the direction of Unai Emery, has shown a firm interest in Ferran Torres. It is reported that the English club is willing to offer 50 million euros for his signing, a figure that Barça considers attractive given their financial needs. If Ferran leaves for that amount, Flick could pursue his dream signing.

Flick Finds a Better Winger Than Ferran Torres

Flick, aware of the importance of strengthening the attack, has given his approval to the sale of Ferran Torres. The German coach has identified the Spanish winger as expendable if it allows for the arrival of a player with greater quality and potential.​

Barça's sports management is already working on bringing in a replacement to elevate the team's offensive level. There is speculation about signing an internationally renowned winger who brings great experience and scoring ability. Nico Williams, for example, is the top favorite.

The possible transfer of Ferran Torres to Aston Villa would mark a new chapter in his career. After his time at Valencia and Barça, the player would return to the Premier League, where he already had a stint with Manchester City. Aston Villa's ambitious project and the opportunity to be a key piece in the attack will play a decisive role in this story.