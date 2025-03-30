Bayern Munich Does Robert Lewandowski a Favor: Pays €80M and Leaves Barça Dry

Robert Lewandowski is one of the best forwards in history, and his track record speaks for itself. The Pole has been much talked about in every team he has been in, and one year he was very close to winning the Ballon d'Or. Fortunately for the Culers, the striker wanted to go to the Catalan city and has already spent several seasons at Barça.

Hansi Flick, former Bayern Munich coach, signed with Barça with the intention of reviving the club and covering up its poor results. Since that moment, each and every one of the footballers has improved a lot. Now, Robert Lewandowski, who is not in great form, breathes a sigh of relief after learning that his former team will acquire who could be his competition next year.

| Europa Press

Robert Lewandowski and His Years at Barça

Robert Lewandowski was the joy of Barça fans in 2022 when he signed for €45 million, an amount that Bayern Munich found unfair. The Pole quickly became one of the most acclaimed footballers by the fans and the hope of all Culers. Every year, Robert starts off strong, but little by little he loses his rhythm.

While it is true that he is already 36 years old, Robert Lewandowski started the 2024-25 season strong, and his numbers are unbelievable. Although he is no longer like at the beginning, the '9' has scored 36 goals and provided 3 assists in 41 matches. He leads the race for the Pichichi, and everything points to him being at most the second top scorer of the season.

Robert Lewandowski has a contract with Barça until 2026, but it is likely that it will be extended by one more year if he is in good shape. Even so, it is clear that the Pole will not be in the Catalan city for more than two years, so the board is already thinking about his replacement. Fortunately for him, Bayern Munich has anticipated Barça and will pay €80 million for the new Lewandowski.

The New Robert Lewandowski

Benjamin Sesko has 17 goals and 6 assists in 36 matches, and the Leipzig fans are delighted with him. According to reports, Barça was very interested in him to replace Robert Lewandowski, but Bayern Munich will ultimately get ahead of them. Although we can't take anything for granted, it is possible that Sesko will end up with the German team.