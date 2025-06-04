Neither Munuera Montero nor Hernández Hernández, FIFA is getting rid of them: total KO for refereeing

Spanish refereeing is going through very complicated months, weeks, and days, especially due to the controversies stemming from the "Negreira Case" or the famous letter from Real Madrid to the RFEF. The soccer world is observing the usual situation in Spanish competitions such as LaLiga EA Sports or the Copa del Rey, something that seems evident with FIFA's latest punishment. The organizing body has published the list of referees who will officiate the matches of the Club World Cup, a competition that won't be played byBarça, but will feature Real Madrid and Atlético.

The surprise is global, since the tournament, which will be held between June 15 and July 13, will not feature any Spanish referee on the field. FIFA has made this decision, the entity organizing the first major Club World Cup to be held in the US during this upcoming summer.

As is evident, the final decision points to the lack of trust in LaLiga EA Sports referees by FIFA, the highest governing body of world soccer. Neither Munuera Montero nor Hernández Hernández will be present, two of the Spanish referees who have caused the most controversy during the current official season.

| Europa Press, E-Noticies

The Spanish representatives in the Club World Cup will be in the VOR room making use, as is logical and evident, of VAR. Out of the 24 candidates, FIFA has only kept Del Cerro Grande and Hernández Hernández, both the only representatives of the RFEF, led in the CTA by Medina Cantalejo. The decision is surprising, since the RFEF usually had the most prestigious referees in the world, as valued by UEFA or FIFA in the case of national teams.

In total, there will be 11 European field referees among a final list of 34. The most notable selected are the Norwegian Eskås, the Romanian Kovacs, the French Letexier and Turpin, and the Pole Marciniak. It stands out that Marciniak will be present, the referee who disallowed Julián Álvarez's penalty against Real Madrid in the Champions League round of 16.

FIFA's decision shows that the controversies are greatly affecting Spanish refereeing, which also raises doubts due to its poor level. Meanwhile, the RFEF considers that secondary figures such as Mateu Lahoz, now a refereeing analyst, don't help "to improve the image of refereeing", which is embroiled in multiple controversies week after week.