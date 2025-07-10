Neither Marcus Rashford nor Luis Díaz, the prodigal son returns to Barça: Flick has given the OK

Hansi Flick's main goal for next season is to strengthen the attacking area. For months, the German coach had requested a backup "9" for Lewandowski, but Ferran Torres, with his spectacular performance, has made him change his mind. Now, Flick longs for a versatile winger who can give Lamine Yamal and Raphinha a rest when necessary.

Barça have considered several options, including Nico Williams, Marcus Rashford, and Luis Díaz. Although these players have different profiles, they all share the ability to strengthen the Catalan attack. However, in light of recent events, Flick has given the green light to another candidate who already played for Barça for years.

| E-Noticies

The prodigal son returns to Barça

Xavi Simons, Leipzig's midfielder, left La Masia at age 16 to join PSG. After several seasons standing out in Europe, Simons has established himself as one of Leipzig's stars. Now he is looking for new challenges, and his return to Barça is becoming an increasingly real option.

Hansi Flick, who knows Xavi Simons well, has already given his OK to his signing. The German coach values his versatility and technical quality, as well as his training at La Masia. Simons could bring freshness and dynamism to Barça's attack, where he would be an ideal complement to the current players.

Xavi Simons's price

Leipzig have set a minimum price of €70 million ($70 million) to let Xavi Simons leave. Although the German club is willing to negotiate, Barça will need to make a major sale to finance this signing. The Catalan club's sporting management have Simons on their radar, but they will need to balance the finances.

Ronald Araújo could be one of the key players in this process. If Barça manage to sell the Uruguayan or another important player, they will be able to make this signing happen. Xavi Simons's return is shaping up as an attractive option to strengthen the squad.

A return that excites the fans

The possible return of Xavi Simons to Barça has Barça fans excited. The attacking midfielder was trained at La Masia, and his return would mean a homecoming. Hansi Flick, who knows his ability perfectly, sees Simons as a valuable piece for his project.

The deal could be closed in the coming weeks, as Barça and Leipzig will continue negotiating. If the signing is completed, Simons will be a key piece in Flick's new Barça. The return of the prodigal son has become a possibility that grows with each passing day.