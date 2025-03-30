Neither Marc Casadó nor Frenkie de Jong, Barça Makes a Move: He's the New Sergio Busquets

Marc Casadó has been one of the players most liked by the Barça fans, and his good level is the reason. The youth player has followed the normal progression of players, spending several years in the ranks of the reserve team. In a world where stars reach the first team prematurely, Casadó has followed the steps of the old school.

Barça is in a great moment, and Hansi Flick has managed to make the squad take a step forward in all aspects. He has managed to bring out the best in all the players, and Frenkie de Jong is the best example of this. Even so, it seems that the favorite is neither Frenkie nor Marc Casadó, and Barça is betting on another star who is called the next Sergio Busquets.

| Europa Press

Barça Is Scary

Barça has gone through very tough times in recent years and has had to do everything possible not to lose players. Fortunately, the club's history speaks for itself, and there are many stars who have preferred glory over money. Moreover, the youth players continue to be the best of the entity and are proving that La Masia doesn't fail.

Xavi Hernández was dismissed in a bad way, and Hansi Flick landed on Barça's bench as a personal bet of the board. The German has managed to give shape to the project again and has continued giving minutes to the young players. In fact, Marc Casadó was never to Xavi's liking, but Flick has given him opportunities.

Marc Casadó has been in charge of occupying the pivot area all these months, but the return of Frenkie de Jong at a good level has taken away his prominence. Moreover, an injury will keep him out for the rest of the season. Even so, it is known that neither is Hansi's first choice; another player is on the way.

The Footballer Who Comes Before Frenkie de Jong and Marc Casadó

Frenkie de Jong has been very criticized lately, but Hansi has managed to make him start to show his true talent. Marc Casadó has been compared to Sergio Busquets on several occasions, but the one who really resembles him is Marc Bernal. The youth player has been out since the start of the season due to cruciate ligaments, but he has given much to talk about.

Marc Bernal reached the first team in style and was the coach's main bet. Now, Bernal is recovering, and everything points to him coming back stronger than ever. It is more than likely that he will be Flick's safe bet in a few months.