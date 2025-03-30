Confirmed, He's Going to Villarreal. Millions Rain for Barça, Hansi Flick Accepts

The main protagonist of the current season for Barça is none other than their German coach Hansi Flick, whose arrival has revitalized the team. His methodical and demanding training sessions have paid off; his demands are high, but so is his closeness with the players. All of this has led the team to compete for all the titles in play and to be back at the highest competitive level.

His changes in game strategy, the high pressure after losing possession, or the advanced defense to practice offside are proving highly effective. For the next season, Hansi Flick wants to continue improving and has reportedly asked the management and Deco for certain changes. The coach has specifically requested to strengthen the right-back and left-wing positions, and the club is already working to fulfill his wishes.

Barça is clear that to strengthen these positions with top players, the club will have to make some significant sales. In recent hours, Barça has become aware of a development that could facilitate things in the immediate future. Villarreal has shown interest in signing Trincão, a player from Sporting de Portugal, of whom Barça retained 50% of the rights in case of a sale.

Trincão Could Return to La Liga

Villarreal's interest in signing Francisco Trincão is due to the great form of the Portuguese international at Sporting CP. The 25-year-old winger has proven to be a key player for his team, accumulating 9 goals and 15 assists so far this season. A forward with a Barcelona past who could return to the Spanish League with Villarreal's "groguets."

| Europa Press

The Castellon team is looking to strengthen their offensive line with a player who can create scoring opportunities. After his stint at Barça, where he didn't manage to establish himself, Trincão has found the perfect setting in Portugal to showcase all his qualities. His dribbling, vision, and ability to assist have made him a highly sought-after forward in the market.

Trincão in Villarreal's Sights

The technical staff of the "groguets" see the Portuguese forward as the ideal piece to complement and strengthen their attack. Trincão has matured after his time at Barça and would be fully prepared for a new challenge in the Spanish League. Sporting won't let him go easily, but a sufficiently convincing offer could lead to his departure this summer.

The "yellow submarine" will have to act quickly if they want to get ahead of other major teams that have also set their sights on the Portuguese player. Barça is rubbing their hands, considering they retained 50% of the rights in a future sale. Barça also has the option to buy him back for 25M, although the club is more interested in benefiting from the income caused by a sale.