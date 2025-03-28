Jules Koundé Explodes and Attacks Javier Tebas Publicly, Barça Can't Take It Anymore in La Liga

Jules Koundé, central defender for Barça, is not only being key and decisive on the field, but also off it. The French center-back, who has played 90 consecutive matches without resting since 2023, had a great match in LaLiga EA Sports against Osasuna and was also important in speaking to the media. Jules Koundé is a player of a kind that is almost extinct: he speaks clearly and raises his voice, especially against the management of a very questionedJavier Tebas.

In this case, Jules Koundé, who has played 3,541 minutes with Barça this season, did not hesitate to evaluate the schedule, heavily influenced by Javier Tebas. It should be noted that Barça, despite the victory (3-0), was clearly disadvantaged by LaLiga and the RFEF, who decided that this postponed match would be played with little margin. Jules Koundé played a great match against the Navarrese team and was a starter despite having played everything with the French National Team during this past international break.

[IMAGE]{799758}[/IMAGE]

Despite his good match and excellent physical condition, Koundé did not hesitate for a second to raise his voice against the League and Tebas. Jules Koundé, after securing the three points against Osasuna and confirming Barça's leadership, publicly complained about the schedule and demanded respect for the footballers. The complaints were captured by 'DAZN' microphones, a television with rights, but the French footballer has extended this complaint on his social media.

Jules Koundé Explodes and Attacks Javier Tebas in Public, Barça Can't Take It Anymore in League

"Beyond a lack of respect for the club, it's a lack of respect for the players. We are not machines," claimed Koundé on 'DAZN' microphones. These statements were shared on his 'X' account (formerly Twitter) citing Javier Tebas, president of LaLiga EA Sports, and the account of the Royal Spanish Football Federation.

"It's not normal. We've talked about it many times, about the schedule, about playing too many matches. I know that sometimes people have difficulty understanding it," added Koundé, visibly affected by the RFEF's decision regarding the date of this Barça-Osasuna last night.

The Frenchman from Barça, meanwhile, continues in a state of grace and confirms that he is at the best moment of his sports career. He hasn't missed any match with either Barça or his national team since November 2023. This season he has played 51 matches, 43 with Barça and 8 with France.