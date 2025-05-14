Hansi Flick explodes, he can't believe what happened: Joan Laporta let him slip away

Joan Laporta is fully satisfied with Hansi Flick's work since his arrival at Barça. After last season, which ended turbulently under Xavi's direction, the Catalan club seemed on the verge of another failure. However, the arrival of the German coach has marked a turning point, reviving a locker room that was affected by negative results.

The change at Barça has been radical, and thanks to his fresh approach and innovative methods, Hansi Flick has managed to bring out the best in almost all the footballers. Pedri, for example, no longer suffers from recurring injuries, while Koundé has established himself as the best right-back in the world. The initial doubts about his ability to manage the great talents of the culé locker room have disappeared, and now the fans see the team with renewed enthusiasm.

Joan Laporta's commitment to Hansi Flick

Joan Laporta is so pleased with Hansi Flick's results that he has promised to fulfill his requests to strengthen the team. The German coach has requested several key reinforcements, such as a backup winger, a forward to compete with Lewandowski, a couple of full-backs, and a center-back. In order to continue raising the team's level, Laporta committed to doing everything possible to meet these demands.

One of Hansi Flick's most important desires was the incorporation of Jonathan Tah, and Deco met with the defender in January to finalize his signing. Tah, captain of Bayer Leverkusen, is finishing his contract and could join Barça for free, making him an interesting market opportunity. Flick knows Tah very well from his time with the German national team and requested his incorporation, but the situation has taken an unexpected turn.

Barça says goodbye to Jonathan Tah: Joan Laporta leaves Hansi Flick hanging

After many months without movement, Joan Laporta has let Jonathan Tah slip away, who will sign for Bayern Munich. The German defender, tired of waiting for a definitive response from Barça, has decided to join the Bavarian giant. Despite Hansi Flick's insistence, Laporta chose to wait and evaluate the situation of other players, such as Araújo and Christensen, but now it is too late to react.

As much as he wants, Joan Laporta will no longer be able to fulfill Hansi Flick's greatest desire. Jonathan Tah wants to secure his future as soon as possible, and Bayern Munich offers him the guarantees he is looking for. Therefore, even though Deco had a closed agreement with him, and Flick wanted him, Barça will not be his destination.