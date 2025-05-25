Neither Madrid nor City, Rodrygo gets a better call, there's a surprise: 'he's going to the...'

Rodrygo's season at Real Madrid has been a real rollercoaster. After Mbappé's arrival, many thought that the '11' would be the one sacrificed to start from the bench.

However, despite a rather discreet performance, Carlo Ancelotti turned Rodrygo into a regular in the starting eleven. His presence on the field was constant and key for the team.

Numbers that don't fully convince

Rodrygo will finish the season with more than 3,200 minutes played. During that time, he has scored 13 goals and provided 10 assists.

These are decent numbers, but poor for a player who is expected to lead Real Madrid's attack.

His performance has caused doubts, although the Italian coach's trust kept him as an undisputed starter.

Rodrygo's future after Ancelotti's departure

With Ancelotti's dismissal, Rodrygo's future could change radically. His continuity at the club is not guaranteed. In recent weeks, rumors about his possible departure have continued to grow.

Manchester City is the favorite to secure his services, seeking to strengthen their attack with young talent.

Arteta opens the door for Arsenal

However, the situation has taken an unexpected turn in recent hours. Mikel Arteta, Arsenal's coach, has spoken about the possible signing of Rodrygo in a press conference. His words have caused much uncertainty.

Arteta stated that "if you want to win titles, you have to be the best in the market." A clear declaration indicating the intention to strengthen the attack.

The importance of Rodrygo for Arsenal

Additionally, Arteta highlighted the need to have "threats up front," due to the injuries they have suffered. This suggests that Rodrygo is a priority target for the English coach.

His youth and offensive quality fit perfectly with the profile Arsenal is looking for to make a quality leap in their squad.

An open future full of possibilities

For now, Rodrygo's future remains an enigma. While Manchester City and Arsenal fight for his signing, there are also reports suggesting he could stay at Real Madrid.

Everything will depend on the decisions of the new coach and the sports management of the club.

In conclusion, Rodrygo is a highly desired piece in Europe. His next stage will depend on several factors, but the truth is that Real Madrid will have to make an important decision about one of their youngest strikers.

In any case, with Arsenal being in the best form, it could be speculated that he will finally go with Arteta.