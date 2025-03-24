Claudia Pina and Lamine Yamal Agree: 'They Don't Want Him at All'

At FC Barcelona, the rivalry with Real Madrid is felt in every corner of the club. From the first team players to the stars of the women's section, everyone experiences the matches against the whites with intensity. Claudia Pina and Lamine Yamal have shown their passion for Barça and their disdain for Real Madrid.

Soccer Beyond Colors

The rivalry between Barcelona and Real Madrid is not just a matter of numbers and victories. It is a war of feelings. Lamine Yamal, the brightest jewel of the blaugrana men's soccer, has not hesitated to express his rejection of Madrid.

| Instagram, @lamineyamal

At just 17 years old, this promising forward declared in an interview with the newspaper As that the color white will have no place in his life. "When I buy a car, it won't be white," he stated, making clear his disdain for the color that represents Real Madrid. For Yamal, being part of Barça is more than just a sports choice; it is a matter of identity.

Claudia Pina, Loyal to the Badge

Lamine Yamal's attitude is also reflected in the women's locker room. Claudia Pina, one of the standout players of Women's Barça, has a similar view. On various occasions, she has spoken about the motivation she feels when facing Real Madrid, and in a recent interview, she made her thoughts clear.

"I guess it's feeling those colors and not liking white at all," Pina said, referring to the 'hatred' she feels toward the rival team. The culé player, like Yamal, feels a strong emotional connection with the club, and that is reflected in every match.

The Love for Barça

For both players, Barcelona is not just a club; it is a family. Claudia Pina has been one of the most representative players of Women's Barça in recent years. Every time she scores a goal, she doesn't hesitate to kiss the badge, making clear her unconditional love for the club.

Lamine Yamal, being very young, has shown that he is not only a promising star on the field but also a player with a winning mentality and a strong culé identity.

| Instagram de Clàudia Pina

The Rivalry That Never Dies

What is clear is that the rivalry between Barcelona and Real Madrid is more alive than ever. In both men's and women's soccer, the players feel an indescribable passion for winning these matches.

For them, it is not just a matter of three points, but of honor, pride, and history. It seems that Claudia Pina and Lamine Yamal are clear that in this war, white is the last color they want to see.