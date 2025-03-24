Official, Deco and Joan Laporta Agree After the Meeting: 'It Has to Be Him'

The relationship between Deco and Joan Laporta has been the essential pillar in the restructuring and renewal of FC Barcelona in recent months. It was the Barça president himself who chose the Portuguese to take on the role of sporting director in the summer of 2023, a decision that has borne fruit. Since then, both have worked closely to make crucial decisions, including key signings like Hansi Flick or Dani Olmo, and also some important departures, such as Sergi Roberto, among others.

The work of Joan Laporta and Deco has been key to keeping Barça on the path to success, but now they face an important challenge for the next season. They know they need to continue improving the squad, and that's why they have held an important meeting in the last few hours. In it, they have outlined big plans, but there are still doubts about how to execute their objectives, especially regarding which positions are priorities to strengthen.

Deco and Joan Laporta Decide

Currently, the areas that need the most reinforcements are the right-back, the forward position, and the left wing. However, after a crucial meeting between Deco and Joan Laporta, the situation seems to have become clearer in terms of star signings. According to the newspaper Sport, both directors agree that, if Barça must make a big investment this summer, it should be for Alexander Isak, the Newcastle striker.

Isak has been shining in the Premier League with impressive numbers, which has caught the attention of Barça's management. At 25 years old, the Swedish forward has shown his scoring ability and versatility in attack, characteristics that make him the clear generational replacement for Lewandowski. Joan Laporta and Deco are convinced that Alexander Isak could be the key piece to maintaining Barça's competitiveness in the forward line in the coming years.

The Price of Alexander Isak Complicates It

However, acquiring Alexander Isak won't be an easy task. Newcastle is not willing to let him go easily, as the English club has rejected an offer of 120M from Arsenal. Faced with this situation, Deco and Joan Laporta will have to dig deep into their pockets and present a considerable offer, which is estimated to be around 150M.

Although the final decision has not yet been made, Deco and Joan Laporta are clear that Alexander Isak is the No. 1 target if they are to make a major signing. With the transfer window still open, the coming months could mark an important change in Barça's attack. However, the club must be willing to make the necessary financial effort to secure the signing of one of the most promising figures in the Premier League.