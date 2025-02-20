Confirmed, Frenkie De Jong Calls Laporta to Finalize It: 'the Meeting Will Be...'

Frenkie de Jong arrived at Barça in the summer of 2019 after being signed from Ajax for an amount of 75 million euros plus 11 in variables. The Dutchman signed his first contract with the aura of being one of the midfielders with the most future in Europe. He landed in the Catalan city after showing his versatility, talent, and great vision of the game.

With a good first touch and very skillful when it comes to driving the ball, Frenkie de Jong can play both as a defensive pivot and as a midfielder or attacking midfielder. For Flick, the '21' has to be a key piece of his new project. However, although De Jong has demonstrated his great quality, it is no less true that his irregularity, due to several injuries, has undermined his performance.

Due to his recurring physical problems and his refusal to extend his current contract, which ends in 2026, Frenkie de Jong has been on the exit ramp for several months. The management doesn't want him to leave for free, so the most logical thing would be to activate his sale this very summer to obtain some economic return. However, in the last few hours, there has been a U-turn that changes everything.

Frenkie de Jong Regains Confidence and Calls Laporta

For many months, Frenkie de Jong has ignored the proposals that Deco has presented to him for renewal. He refused to lower his salary, which is currently the second highest in the squad, so the positions between the club and the player seemed to be insurmountable. Additionally, on a sporting level, Casadó had outperformed him.

However, with a lot of patience and work, Frenkie de Jong has managed to turn the situation around. He has settled into Flick's starting eleven and silenced the critics, which has led him to consider his continuity. To continue, De Jong knows he will have to accept the pay cut proposed by the club and has already called Laporta to set the date for the meeting.

Frenkie's Future at Barça

Frenkie de Jong's situation has taken a spectacular turn since the beginning of the new year. So much so that the '21' has stepped forward and communicated to Laporta that he wants to renew. He feels happy both in the city and within the team, which has led him to reconsider his future at Barça.

According to information published in FCBNoticias, the meeting between Frenkie de Jong and Laporta could take place in March or April. Consequently, De Jong's future would be decided before the current season ends. The midfielder bets on Hansi Flick's project and sees himself as an essential piece in the fight for all titles.