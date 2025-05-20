Joan Laporta dreams of his signing, but Simeone gets ahead: Atleti pays 60 million euros

Joan Laporta has several objectives to strengthen Barça next season. His favorite remains Rafael Leao, the Portuguese winger from AC Milan. Laporta has met several times with Jorge Mendes, Leao's agent, to push for his signing.

However, Milan's demands complicate the operation. The Italian club is asking for more than 100 million for their star. For now, the agreement between Barça and Milan seems distant and without a short-term closure.

| Europa Press, E-Noticies

Álex Baena, Joan Laporta's alternative

Although Leao remains the great desire, Joan Laporta has set his sights on another key player: Álex Baena, the skillful attacking midfielder from Villarreal. Laporta believes that Baena would fit into Barça's unique style and would be an ideal reinforcement.

Álex Baena's price is determined by his release clause, set at 60 million, a figure manageable for the culé club. But Simeone's Atleti is also following him very closely. In fact, the rojiblancos have the advantage and have already scheduled a meeting with the yellow submarine to finalize the signing.

Álex Baena, top assistant and Simeone's favorite

Last year, Álex Baena was the top assistant in the five major leagues. His performance has kept a high level this season, attracting the attention of several clubs. Simeone trusts that Baena can contribute a lot to Atleti.

Meanwhile, Joan Laporta has also set his sights on Álex Baena as a key piece to renew Barça's midfield. However, Atleti's strong financial bid could be decisive. Simeone wants to quickly close this addition to strengthen his squad.

Álex Baena's love for Barça will not be reciprocated

Álex Baena has confessed in several interviews his admiration for Barça. The player dreams of wearing the culé jersey someday. However, Atleti seems to be leading in this race.

Atlético has already scheduled a meeting in the coming days to finalize the transfer details. Joan Laporta will have to rethink his options if Baena ends up signing with Atleti. The operation seems to be very advanced and close to closing.

The difficulty in signing Rafael Leao and the probable loss of Álex Baena force Joan Laporta to explore other options. Barça needs to strengthen their wings and midfield to compete at the highest level. The summer market presents itself as intense and with strong competition, especially with Atleti.