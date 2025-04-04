Neither Huijsen nor Jonathan Tah, Deco Secures Another Center-Back for Barça: Signs Until 2031

Barça is immersed in planning for the 2025-2026 season. Coach Hansi Flick has requested specific reinforcements: a winger who can replace Raphinha and Robert Lewandowski, as well as a wing-back to give Jules Koundé a break. In addition to these targets, sporting director Deco is keeping an eye on opportunities in the transfer market.​

Deco has identified Jonathan Tah and Dean Huijsen as possible defensive reinforcements, and coincidentally Jonathan Tah, captain of Bayer Leverkusen, finishes his contract in June 2025. His experience and leadership make him an attractive option for Barça. On the other hand, Dean Huijsen, a young 19-year-old Spanish center-back, has stood out at Juventus, and the "Vecchia Signora" expects to receive around 25 million euros for his transfer.

| @deanhuijsen

Obstacles in the Incorporation of Jonathan Tah

Although the signing of Jonathan Tah seemed on track, recent events have complicated his arrival. Ronald Araújo, a key defender for Barça, renewed his contract until 2031 in January 2025. This renewal has raised doubts for Tah about his role on the team, considering the competition in central defense.

Ronald Araújo's Continuity and Its Impact on the Market

Araújo's contract extension has altered the plans of Deco and Hansi Flick. With Araújo secured until 2031, the need to strengthen central defense has been reduced. This has led to reconsidering the viability of signing Tah or Huijsen, especially considering the high economic demands and competition for their signing.​

| Europa Press

Possible Alternatives and Focus on Other Positions

Faced with difficulties in strengthening central defense, Barça might focus their efforts on other positions. The priority remains a winger to complement Raphinha and Lewandowski, as well as a wing-back to offer Koundé a break. Deco and Flick will evaluate the market in search of opportunities that fit the budget and the team's tactical needs.

Barça's planning for the next season faces unexpected challenges. Ronald Araújo's renewal has shifted priorities in the transfer market. Deco and Hansi Flick will have to adapt to this new reality, focusing on strengthening the most needed areas and considering viable alternatives to fortify the team for the 2025-2026 season.