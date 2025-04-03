Goodbye Barça, Lamine Yamal Regrets What Happened to His Friend: Bayern or Arsenal, His New Team

Barça is preparing for a summer of significant changes. The German coach, Hansi Flick, has requested specific reinforcements: a right-back who can alternate with Jules Koundé and an striker to complement the starting offensive trident. In this regard, Lamine Yamal has pointed to his great friend as the ideal candidate to strengthen the forward line.​

Lamine Yamal, a young Barça prospect, maintains a close relationship with the talent in question. They both shared the spotlight in the Spanish National Team during Euro 2024, where Spain was crowned champion. The chemistry between them on the field was more than evident, and Lamine Yamal has expressed his desire for him to join Barça to strengthen the attack.​

Nico Williams, Lamine Yamal's Friend, Bids Farewell to Barça

Nico Williams was the great revelation of LaLiga last year. His speed, one-on-one skill, and ability to generate assists have made him one of the most sought-after players in the market. His release clause is around 60 million euros, a figure that clubs like Bayern Munich and Arsenal are willing to pay.​

In this regard, we can confirm that Arsenal has intensified their interest in Nico Williams. The club's new sporting director, Andrea Berta, has already initiated talks with the Basque player's representatives, seeking to secure his signing before the start of the preseason. Despite previous failed attempts, Arsenal is confident that this time they will manage to sign the Spanish winger.

Bayern Munich Also Wants Nico Williams

Meanwhile, Bayern Munich has also shown some interest in Nico Williams lately, although they have recently focused their efforts on other targets, like Florian Wirtz. This could open a window of opportunity for Arsenal to get ahead in the race for the Spanish player's signing.

Barça, despite their interest in Nico Williams, faces serious financial difficulties that limit their ability to compete in the transfer market. The need to comply with financial fair play and the high wage bill make it difficult to incorporate high-profile players.

Although Nico Williams was on Barça's radar last summer, his high price and competition from other clubs have made the Catalan team back down. Thus, it is most likely that Lamine Yamal will not be able to fulfill his great desire: to play alongside his friend at Camp Nou.