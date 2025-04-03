Confirmed, Gavi Will Be a Starter Thanks to Chelsea: His No. 1 Rival Bids Farewell to Barça

The 2024-2025 Season Is Being Especially Difficult for Gavi. After a serious injury in 2023 that kept him off the field for 316 days, the '6' has struggled to regain his place in the starting line-up. However, the arrival of Hansi Flick to the bench and the addition of players like Dani Olmo have intensified the competition in the Catalan midfield, limiting his opportunities.

This lack of prominence worries Gavi, aware that his limited participation could affect his presence in the 2026 World Cup. Although there is still time, Barça's '6' was already left out of Luis de la Fuente's last draft and doesn't want this situation to repeat. Gavi needs more minutes to prove his worth and secure his place in the Spanish National Team, and Chelsea could become his unexpected partner.

Chelsea's Interest in Frenkie de Jong

Chelsea Has Set Their Sights on Frenkie de Jong. Barça's '21' has shown his best version in recent matches, relegating Gavi to the bench, and Enzo Maresca has requested his signing. According to recent reports, the London club is willing to offer 60 million euros to acquire De Jong's services.

This offer comes at an ideal time, as Frenkie de Jong's contract expires in 2026, and although the Catalan board wants to renew it, the financial situation could lead to his departure.

In this case, if De Jong finally leaves for Chelsea, an opportunity would open up for Gavi to regain his spot in FC Barcelona's starting eleven. The Dutchman's departure would ease the congestion in the midfield and allow the '6' to have more minutes on the field, essential for his development and to maintain his aspirations.

Chelsea plans to formalize their offer for Frenkie de Jong in the summer when the transfer market opens, and it will be then that Barça must decide what to do with the '21'. Meanwhile, Gavi continues to work hard, hoping that changes in the squad will give him the chance to show his talent and establish himself as a key piece in the Catalan midfield. This would delight the Catalan fans, as Gavi is one of the most beloved players for his dedication, grit, and passion: he is the soul of the team, and his presence is necessary.