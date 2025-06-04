Looking ahead to next season, the sporting management of Barça has been working for months to strengthen the squad to make it more competitive. There are several positions to reinforce, with the full-backs and the goalkeeper as key areas. However, for Hansi Flick, the arrival of a quality winger who can give Lamine Yamal and Raphinha a break when necessary is a priority.

Hansi Flick only has the Brazilian and the La Masia gem to play on the wing, since Ansu Fati hasn't been up to the task and will leave in the summer. Meanwhile, Ferran Torres has established himself as a reliable substitute for Robert Lewandowski in the center of the attack, so he's not available to play on the flanks. As a result, Flick has asked Deco and Laporta for the arrival of a winger who can fully guarantee coverage for the two starters.

In this regard, Deco has been working for some time on the arrival of the Colombian Luis Díaz, but his high cost makes the operation extremely difficult. Another similar case is Laporta's preferred option, the Portuguese Rafael Leao from AC Milan, for whom the Italian club is asking for around €100M. Faced with this situation, Hansi Flick has presented a third option that could save a player rejected by Chelsea and Manchester United in recent hours.

Jadon Sancho, a top winger who could end up at Barça

Jadon Sancho was the star signing of the 2021 transfer window after Manchester United paid €85 million to Borussia Dortmund for his transfer. However, the skillful English winger hasn't managed to settle at Old Trafford and has spent several seasons going from loan to loan. The latest took him to Chelsea, where he also failed to convince despite his 5 goals and 10 assists in 2,625 yds. (2,400 m) played.

He hasn't fit in at Chelsea, but the reality is that Manchester United also doesn't count on the winger. Last season, he was already on loan at Dortmund and played at a high level, reaching the Champions League final, but in the Premier League, he still hasn't broken through. That's why, in this scenario, Hansi Flick hasn't hesitated to consider the possible addition of Jadon Sancho to Barça's ranks.

The possible arrival of Jadon Sancho at Camp Nou generates excitement

Jadon Sancho is under contract with Manchester United until June 2026. In any case, those at Old Trafford don't foresee his continuity and will look to move him on this summer. Hansi Flick, aware of this, has requested his signing: Barça is already considering his loan so he can be the backup for Raphinha and Lamine next year.

Thus, if Jadon Sancho ends up convincing Hansi Flick, he could sign as a free agent next season. Considering the high cost involved in signing players like Díaz or Leao, the English winger could be an interesting alternative. Moreover, Jadon would accept his role as a substitute, which could greatly facilitate the operation.