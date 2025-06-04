Maximum excitement over Julián Álvarez: Atlético's latest update brings him closer to Barça

Barça, although Deco tries to hide it, isn't closing the door on strengthening the attack this summer. Robert Lewandowski, at 37 years old, remains lethal and has scored 42 goals in 52 matches this season. However, physical condition isn't eternal and the day will come when the Polish striker's performance drops considerably.

It's true that signing another "9" isn't a priority for the Catalan club this summer. However, what's happening at Atlético de Madrid with Julián Álvarez could make Barça's plans change completely. The situation of the Argentine star is generating great expectation among the culé environment and in the market as a result of recent events.

| Europa Press

Julián Álvarez: the star at Atlético who appeals to Barça

Julián Álvarez arrived at Atlético last summer from Manchester City. At Pep Guardiola's team he wasn't an undisputed starter, but at Metropolitano his role has changed radically. He has become a key piece, scoring 29 goals and providing 7 assists this season.

Beyond his goal numbers, Julián Álvarez has proved to be a complete and versatile player. His playing style fits perfectly with Barça's philosophy, which highly values mobility and tactical intelligence. That's why Deco and Laporta have been very alert to his situation and have seriously considered his possible signing.

| @Atleti

Despite culé interest, Atlético has always made it clear that Julián Álvarez isn't for sale. However, in recent hours the situation has started to change. The rojiblanca leadership has made two truly significant decisions that could bring Julián closer to FC Barcelona.

Is Julián Álvarez for sale?

Although Julián Álvarez is Atlético's main reference, those at Metropolitano have decided to strengthen the "9" position. The renewal of Antoine Griezmann until 2027 and the interest in Viktor Gyökeres change everything. With these two developments, Simeone could do without Julián, who is of great interest to Barça.

If Atlético manages to sign Gyökeres, the competition in attack would increase considerably. This could force the rojiblanco club to rethink their squad and consider Julián Álvarez's departure. This is a scenario that excites Barça, who are already preparing for what may happen.

Evidently, even though Julián Álvarez isn't the top priority, Barça will try to sign him if the opportunity arises. Deco is alert and is closely following the moves at Atlético. He knows that if Gyökeres arrives at Metropolitano, Julián's departure will become more likely and at a more affordable price than the 150 million set by his release clause.