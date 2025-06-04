Robert Lewandowski talks about Joan García and says what many think: 'He's a p...'

One of the best topics in recent weeks has been the possible signing of Joan García by FC Barcelona. The uncertainty created by Ter Stegen's recent performances and Szczesny's situation has put the Barça board on alert. Hansi Flick sees it as essential to strengthen the goalkeeping position so the team can compete for all the titles next season.

Joan García is a top goalkeeper who fits the profile Barça is looking for to improve in such a crucial position. The young goalkeeper has stood out at his current club with outstanding performances and is attracting the attention of several teams: he's very good. However, as often happens, the debate surrounding his arrival continues to generate many opinions.

| Europa Press

Is Joan García the best option?

Within the club, some believe that signing Joan García is unnecessary. They point to Ter Stegen, whose track record and experience at Barça prove him as one of the best goalkeepers in the world. On the other hand, some think that bringing in Joan could mean a step up in quality for the team, providing freshness and internal competition.

This debate isn't limited to the offices or the fans. The heavyweights in the locker room have also expressed their opinions. Among them is the Polish striker Robert Lewandowski, whose words always carry weight in the Catalan capital.

Robert Lewandowski's honest opinion about Joan García

Robert Lewandowski hasn't held back when talking about Joan García. He acknowledges that the goalkeeper has qualities and is a very capable player for his current team. However, he has frankly pointed out that the reality at Barça is very different.

"He's the goalkeeper of a team that gets 10 chances and you have to stop 8 or 9," Lewandowski said. "At Barça it's different, you get one or two and you don't get more," he added, making it clear that the context and pressure are very different at Camp Nou. His comment, though controversial, reflects the highest demands that come with defending the goal at an elite club like FC Barcelona.

Robert Lewandowski's statement comes at a crucial moment. His influence in the locker room is significant, and his words could affect the perception of Joan García's signing. For now, nothing is official and the board is still evaluating all the options, although it seems the agreement is getting closer.