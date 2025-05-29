Neither Barça nor Valencia, Deco seals his transfer: Héctor Fort already has a new team

The transfer market is just around the corner and Deco, beyond the new signings, has a lot of work piling up. He is aware that departures are essential in order to make new signings and that is what he is focused on right now. Footballers like Iñaki Peña or Ansu Fati have their exit secured this summer, but they will not be the only ones to leave the Barça squad.

Héctor Fort is another who is very likely to leave Barça in the summer and although there had been rumors that Valencia could be his destination, that will not be the case. After making his debut with Xavi last season, Fort left a very good impression, but this season he has barely been considered by Hansi Flick. Koundé has been the undisputed starter at right back and has hardly been rotated: the Frenchman has played every match except for the final stretch when he was injured.

Despite the Frenchman's injury, Héctor Fort has still not played and Eric García has been the one to play at right back. The defender from La Masia has participated in 21 matches, totaling just 700 min. (700 minutes) of effective playing time. His role has been minimal and it is almost certain that this summer he will leave the Barça squad.

PSV Eindhoven target Héctor Fort

The youth player has a contract in force until 2026 and has not renewed yet, so if he finally leaves the Barça squad he will not lack offers. Although clubs like Valencia have been mentioned it doesn't seem likely that he will continue in La Liga, quite the opposite. Héctor Fort's future could be in the Dutch Eredivisie, where the current champion, PSV, has set their sights on him.

PSV has a problem at right back, as Dest is still recovering from a serious knee injury. The Dutch team wants to strengthen that position and has sent an offer to Barça to sign Héctor Fort. The offer, barring any surprises, will be accepted so that FC Barcelona's "32" can play regularly and progress in a more suitable environment.

loan or transfer

Barça has not decided yet what to do with the right back's future, and his situation is expected to be clarified in a future meeting between Deco and Flick. If it is finally decided to transfer the footballer, Barça will keep a buy-back option as they usually do and a percentage of a future sale. It is also possible that Héctor Fort ends up renewing with Barça and leaves on loan.

At 18 years old, Héctor Fort has not managed to convince Hansi Flick; in the winter transfer window he had the chance to leave but refused to leave the team. Cesc Fàbregas's Como submitted a transfer offer of around 10M (10 million) that ultimately did not go through. This summer there is no doubt that Héctor Fort will leave Barça and the only question is whether he will finally be transferred or loaned out.