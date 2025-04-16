Erling Haaland, Manchester City's center forward, has a contract with the English club until 2034, but the truth is he has an affordable release clause that would allow him to leave. Considering he is one of the best forwards in the world, Barça and Real Madrid had him on their respective agendas, but Erling Haaland has surprised. The fact is the Norwegian forward, UEFA Champions League champion with Manchester City, has revealed his possible new destination: neither Barça nor Real Madrid, Haaland has another dream.

Barça and Real Madrid, two of the most important clubs in the world, wanted to secure the signing of Erling Haaland, but the truth is it seems they will have a hard time. Erling Haaland has a long-term contract signed with Manchester City and, in case of breaking it, the Norwegian forward seems to have his new destination clear, which would be surprising. In fact, Erling Haaland himself already confirms it with a more than surprising hint: neither Barça nor Real Madrid are on Erling Haaland's mind, at least for now.

| Europa Press

Erling Haaland's season at Manchester City hasn't been good, just like almost the entire team of Pep Guardiola. City is far from the fight for the Premier League, out of the final stages of the Champions League, and only has the great objective of reaching European positions. It's for all this that it's not strange to think that Erling Haaland might have his mind on another great club: Barça and Real Madrid wait, but the forward has different plans.

Neither Barça nor Real Madrid, Erling Haaland Chooses His New Destination: "They're the Best"

The quarter-final round of the Champions League is delivering great matches and, above all, great team performances. One of these was led by Luis Enrique's PSG, which lost (3-2) to Aston Villa, but was able to advance to the next round due to the first-leg advantage. In light of this great match, Erling Haaland was one of the protagonists who surrendered in front of the monitor: he reacted and applauded PSG's match, a hint not overlooked.

Through his official Snapchat account, Erling Haaland posted a photo where Luis Enrique's PSG players could be seen celebrating the second goal of the match. The number 9 of Manchester City added a comment to the snapshot: "Very good PSG". Erling Haaland's hint hasn't been ignored by a PSG still in search of a center forward: Luis Enrique's team leaves Barça and Real Madrid shaken.

This post has caused very mixed reactions among the fans of Pep Guardiola's team. For many, it's unusual and very inappropriate for a player to publicly react to a performance by an opposing team especially considering the current level of Manchester City.