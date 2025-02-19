Rejects Manchester United to Go to Barça: Joan Laporta Gives the Ok to His Signing

Joan Laporta is already working on planning for the next season. His main objective is to build a top-level squad while always maintaining strict control over the economic aspect. The Catalan club still needs to reduce its wage bill and free up space in the squad, so significant moves are expected next summer market.

To achieve this goal, Joan Laporta is clear that several departures are necessary. Players like Ansu Fati and Andreas Christensen are on the way out, as their transfers could bring in significant income and relieve the club's wage bill. These decisions aim to balance the finances and allow the incorporation of new talents to strengthen the team.

Ansu Fati and Andreas Christensen: Possible Departures

Ansu Fati finds himself in a complicated situation regarding his future at FC Barcelona. Despite his talent, he has had few opportunities under Hansi Flick's management, accumulating only 186 minutes of play this season. Although he has rejected offers from the Turkish league and wishes to stay at the club, the management considers that his departure could be beneficial for both the player and the team.

Meanwhile, Andreas Christensen has recently returned from an injury, but his future at Barça is uncertain. The competition in defense and the need to free up the wage bill could lead to his departure in the next market. Premier League clubs have shown interest in the Danish center-back, which could facilitate his transfer.

Viktor Gyökeres: Joan Laporta's Target

With the possible departure of these players, Joan Laporta seeks to strengthen the team's forward line. One of the most mentioned names is Viktor Gyökeres, a Swedish forward playing for Sporting Lisbon. Gyökeres has had an outstanding season, attracting the interest of several European clubs, including Manchester United.

However, Viktor Gyökeres seems inclined toward a future at Camp Nou. Despite a significant offer from Manchester United, Gyökeres has decided to wait for a formal proposal from FC Barcelona. This decision demonstrates his interest in joining Joan Laporta's project and contributing to the success of the Catalan team.

Aware of Gyökeres's potential and his desire to wear the Barça jersey, Joan Laporta is willing to make a significant financial effort to secure his signing. Although Sporting Lisbon values the forward at a considerable figure, Barça is confident that the possible departures of Ansu Fati and Christensen will provide the resources for the operation.