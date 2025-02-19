Neither Barça nor Juve nor Arsenal: 'ronald Araújo Already Has a New Team, the Condition Is...'

Ronald Araújo, Barça's central defender, has experienced a season full of ups and downs. Last summer, he suffered an injury that prevented him from starting the season with his teammates, resulting in the loss of his starting position. This situation led the Uruguayan to reconsider his future at the club, seriously considering a departure during the winter transfer window.

Teams like Juventus and Arsenal showed concrete interest in signing the central defender. Both clubs were close to finalizing his transfer in January. However, after conversations with Barça's sporting director, Deco, Araújo decided to renew his contract with the Catalan club.

| @ronaldaraujo_4

Ronald Araújo's Renewal Hides a Secret

The new agreement extends Araújo's link with Barça until June 2031. However, a particular release clause was included: during the first ten days of each transfer window, this clause is reduced to 65 million euros. This provision was designed to offer flexibility to both the player and the club in future decisions.

Despite the renewal, Juventus and Arsenal haven't given up their interest in the defender. Both clubs consider the 65 million clause affordable and plan to attempt his signing next summer. However, a new top competitor has emerged in the race for Ronald Araújo: Liverpool.

Liverpool's Interest and Van Dijk's Situation

Liverpool is excelling in the Premier League with brilliant defensive performance. However, Virgil van Dijk, the 'red' defense's pillar, ends his contract at the end of the current season and, to date, hasn't reached a renewal agreement. Everything indicates that the Dutchman will seek new challenges, leaving a significant gap in the defense of the team led by Armne Slot.

In light of this prospect, Liverpool has set their sights on Ronald Araújo as the ideal replacement for Van Dijk. The 65 million euro clause during the first days of the summer market makes the operation economically viable. However, for the transfer to be finalized, it is essential that Van Dijk confirms his departure from the club.

Conditions for Ronald Araújo's Transfer

The possible arrival of Araújo at Liverpool is subject to two key conditions: that Virgil van Dijk doesn't renew his contract and leaves Anfield at the end of the season. Secondly, that Liverpool executes the 65 million euro release clause within the stipulated period. If both conditions are met, the Uruguayan central defender could wear the 'red' jersey in the next season.