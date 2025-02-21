Raphinha Learns Barça's Plans for His Position: Deco Has 4 Candidates

Raphinha is having one of his best seasons since he joined Barça. His performance has taken a radical turn compared to last season when he couldn't shine consistently under Xavi. Now, under Hansi Flick's leadership, he has become an essential player in the culé scheme.

| Europa Press

The Brazilian has improved in all aspects, from decision-making to his scoring ability. His connection with the rest of the attack has been key for Barça to be more dangerous in the final third. With these performances, his status within the team should be untouchable.

Deco Moves in the Transfer Market

Despite Raphinha's great level, Barça is still looking for offensive reinforcements. Deco, the club's sporting director, has been planning the next season for months with a clear objective: to improve the attack front. Since his arrival, thinking in the medium term, he has made it clear that the team needs a winger who can also play as a '9' for when Lewandowski isn't available.

The transfer market isn't easy for Barça due to their economic limitations. However, Deco has worked on several options and already has four finalists on his list. Each of them would bring something different, but all meet the profile the club is looking for.

| FCB

The Four Finalists Managed by Deco

Alexander Isak, the Newcastle forward, is one of the most favored options for his versatility and ability to play both on the wing and up front. Luis Díaz, Liverpool's winger, stands out for his speed and dribbling, providing an explosive variant in attack.

Benjamin Šeško, from RB Leipzig, is a future bet with great potential and an imposing physique, ideal for aerial play. Lastly, Rafael Leão, Milan's star, is the most ambitious option for his dribbling and great offensive power, although his signing would be the most expensive.

Each of them would fit into Barça's scheme, but economic difficulties will condition the final decision. Deco continues to analyze which is the best option to strengthen the attack without compromising the club's finances.

The possible arrival of a new striker doesn't mean Raphinha will lose his place. On the contrary, the Brazilian is a key piece and any reinforcement would come to complement him. Barça's intention is to have a more competitive forward line with tactical variants.