Neither Barça nor Bayern, he's heading to Saudi Arabia: Raphinha gets his wish

Barça have performed at a high level this season, and Hansi Flick's team have delivered in every area, especially in the attacking section. Raphinha has been one of the team's and the season's most outstanding protagonists, and his numbers say it all. He has been indispensable for Hansi Flick and one of the most used players throughout the campaign, playing more than 4,600 minutes (4,600 min.).

Raphinha has played in 57 matches, scoring 34 goals and providing 25 assists, numbers that very few can reach. From being on the verge of leaving last summer to establishing himself as one of the world's football stars of the moment. His excellent performance has led him to enter the Ballon d'Or debate.

| Europa Press

Raphinha has fully earned his continuity in this Flick's Barça, and Barça made his stay official until 2028, securing one of the most decisive pieces in their squad. However, the sporting management still aims to strengthen the team's attacking area with a winger who can give the Brazilian some rest. Last summer, the target was Nico Williams, and now Deco is leaning toward the Colombian Luis Díaz, although other alternatives such as Kingsley Coman from Bayern Munich have also been considered.

A new winger, Hansi Flick's request

The German coach is very satisfied with the performance of the team's attacking flanks and wants everything to remain the same next season. Flick knows that Raphinha and Yamal don't have reliable substitutes in case of injury. As a result, he has asked the club to make an effort to sign a quality striker who can give both of them some rest.

It's clear that Barça's finances will significantly determine the signing that ends up arriving at Camp Nou. Although Luis Díaz is the main target, the high cost of the operation makes it almost impossible as of today. Liverpool are asking for €85M for his departure, while Barça can only offer €60M.

Alternatives for the winger position

Due to the high cost of the operation for the Colombian Luis Díaz or even Rafael Leao from AC Milan, Deco and Flick have considered other alternatives. Kingsley Coman, Bayern Munich's star, has entered Barça's agenda. The French striker has asked to leave Bayern, he already coincided with Flick in the past, and everything seemed to indicate that he could be getting closer to Barça.

However, to everyone's surprise and to Raphinha's particular delight, Coman won't come to Barça. The French forward has an offer from Saudi Arabia from one of the country's four most important teams. As a result, Raphinha remains the only valid option for the team's left wing.