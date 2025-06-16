Martín Zubimendi, midfielder for Real Sociedad, will be a new Real Madrid player, but Barça will react. FC Barcelona's idea is clear: to sign Martín Zubimendi's generational replacement, who will reject Athletic Club and Bayern Munich to work with Hansi Flick. Martín Zubimendi was once linked to Barça, but his demands are high and, therefore, he will end up accepting the best offer, which is Real Madrid's under Xabi Alonso.

Neither Zubimendi nor Marc Casadó, Hansi Flick has already chosen who will be his next starting midfielder for the upcoming official season. In fact, Barça already confirms everything and even dares to confirm that this pivot will sign with the club until June 30, 2031. Flick wanted to have a new pivot and Barça has worked to give it to him before the start of the next summer transfer window, which is key for the team's evolution.

Barça has fought against Athletic Club and Bayern Munich, but will finally get the new Martín Zubimendi, who has shined this year in Spain's Segunda División. Flick counts on Casadó and Bernal, but Barça has come across a market opportunity and Joan Laporta will take full advantage of it, as "e-Notícies" can confirm. Meanwhile, Martín Zubimendi will sign for Real Madrid, although the club plans to make the signing official once the Club World Cup is over.

Neither Athletic Club nor Bayern Munich, the new Martín Zubimendi goes to Barça, only €12M

Barça hadn't planned to strengthen their midfield, but a "market opportunity" has appeared and Joan Laporta has made his decision. The new Martín Zubimendi, who shines in Segunda División, will say goodbye to Bayern Munich and Athletic Club to sign for Barça: everything is closed and ready.

Zubimendi was one of the candidates to sign for Barça, but the Spanish pivot, who remains undisputed at Real Sociedad, is very likely to sign for Madrid. Barça forgets about signing Zubimendi and also forgets about signing Joshua Kimmich, who renewed his contract with German Bayern Munich. Meanwhile, Barça and, above all, Hansi Flick, value Marc Casadó highly, but they assure that he has just enough level to be a starter in all official matches.

Flick will continue to bet on Marc Casadó, but behind closed doors he is already working on what will be the big signing of the next transfer window for Barça. Neither Zubimendi nor Marc Casadó will take the helm of the culer midfield, as Flick has surprised everyone with a signing that has caused many surprises. Barça had it tough, but has surpassed Athletic Club and Bayern Munich, thus managing to close the signing.

The new Martín Zubimendi plays for CD Mirandés and will sign for Barça during this transfer window. We're talking about Jon Gorrotxategi, a defensive midfielder who plays for Mirandés on loan from Real Sociedad and who is being considered to strengthen many top clubs, including FC Barcelona.

Gorrotxategi has offers from Athletic Club, Real Sociedad, and Bayern Munich, but he will bet on a Barça that will pay about €12 million for the talented midfielder from Éibar.