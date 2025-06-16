Confirmed, he betrays Madrid to sign for Barça: 'He causes Araújo's sale'

The summer transfer market is on fire and the latest episode to emerge is linked to Ronald Araújo, center-back for Barça who renewed his contract just a few months ago. Ronald Araújo hadn't planned to leave Barça, but everything has changed because of a player who's going to betray Madrid and sign for Barça under Laporta. With this new, completely unexpected signing for Barça, Ronald Araújo will have to pack his bags, something the Uruguayan center-back has already been considering for some time along with the rest of his family.

Ronald Araújo renewed with Barça a few months ago, but he did so by accepting a very low release clause, all to make a possible exit during the transfer market easier. That exit, or rather, sale, will eventually happen and all parties involved already confirm it: Araújo is leaving Barça because of a star who's betraying Madrid. It may seem surreal, but several media outlets already confirm it and everything appears to be irrevocable: Ronald Araújo is leaving, and a forward who just left Real Madrid hanging is arriving.

| Europa Press

Barça was counting on Ronald Araújo, but the center-back from Uruguay aspires to play every match and that's something Flick can't guarantee him. In a conversation held by the parties, Ronald Araújo was already informed and the Uruguayan understood, since he's behind Cubarsí and Iñigo Martínez in terms of sporting performance. Ronald Araújo is a key part of the locker room, but Barça considers him transferable and will sell him so a star who has betrayed Real Madrid under Xabi Alonso can arrive.

Confirmed, betrays Madrid to sign for Barça: "Provokes Araújo's sale"

A star has left Madrid hanging to sign for Barça, but his signing will cause Ronald Araújo's departure from Barça. Sources close to the deal confirm this, stating that "it's still too early to say everything will be final", but insisting on "the will of all parties involved".

If nothing goes wrong, Araújo will no longer be a Barça player during this transfer market. His time at Barça has had its ups and downs, but the Uruguayan defender is, without a doubt, one of the most beloved stars by the culer fans, despite his mistakes. Araújo is very well liked at the club, but it also can't be ignored that, in important matches, he's lacked maturity and game reading.

Araújo leaves Barça, a star arrives who betrays Madrid: "It's surreal..."

Barça, like Madrid, is looking to strengthen their attack with a quality winger. Many names have been mentioned, but one of the most prominent is Rafael Leao, a Portuguese winger who plays for Milan and is represented by agent Jorge Mendes. Leao was being considered to sign for Madrid, but he knows Barça wants him and that Milan is interested in Araújo.

The formula is so simple that it's close to happening. Barça would be willing to send Araújo to Italy and Milan would release Leao, who would join Barça, leaving Real Madrid under Xabi Alonso hanging. According to 'Diario SPORT', in Italy they point out that Leao wants to head to Barça and that Araújo, meanwhile, would be open to signing for Milan.