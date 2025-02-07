Robert Lewandowski, at 36 years old, remains an essential piece in Barça. This season, he has once again demonstrated his great scoring ability, accumulating 18 goals in 21 LaLiga matches, which positions him as the top scorer of the tournament. His performance has been key for FC Barcelona to stay in the fight for the league title: Madrid is four points behind.

However, Robert Lewandowski doesn't have a natural replacement in the squad. In theory, players like Ansu Fati and Pau Víctor were meant to take on more responsibilities in the attack, allowing Lewandowski to have periods of rest. However, the reality has been different.

| Europa Press

Ansu Fati has had minimal participation this season, accumulating only 165 minutes in 7 LaLiga matches, with no goals or assists. Meanwhile, Pau Víctor has played 245 minutes in 18 official matches, with 2 goals and 2 assists. These figures reflect a scarce presence in Flick's plans, limiting his development and playing opportunities.

Barça finds successor for Robert Lewandowski

With Robert Lewandowski in the final stretch of his career, Barça has intensified the search for a '9' who can take on his role in the near future. Names like Viktor Gyökeres, Alexander Isak, and Erling Haaland have been mentioned, but the club has already made a decision. Specifically, one that Florentino Pérez won't like at all.

Barça has completed the signing of Alan Godoy, a 21-year-old striker who is emerging as the natural replacement for Robert Lewandowski. Originally from Argentina, Godoy has shown impressive potential at Nàstic de Tarragona and Eldense, standing out for his scoring ability. His signing represents an investment in the club's future, ensuring a generational transition in the forward line.

Florentino Pérez also wanted Alan Godoy

Interestingly, Alan Godoy was also on Real Madrid's radar, which had shown interest in his incorporation. However, Barça has managed to get ahead, securing his signing and preventing him from joining the competition. Godoy has already debuted with the culé reserve team with the intention of integrating into the first team in the near future, eventually taking on the role of Robert Lewandowski.

Barça's strategy of betting on young talents, like Alan Godoy, reflects long-term planning to ensure the club's continuity and success. While Robert Lewandowski remains a key piece for Flick, Barça's future is in the hands of promises like Alan Godoy, who could lead the forward line for the coming years.