La Masia, Barça's prestigious academy, has been the cradle of countless talents who have excelled in world football. Players like Lamine Yamal, Pau Cubarsí, and Marc Casadó are recent examples of this prolific academy. Their training and development have caught the attention of major European clubs, which want to secure their services.

Among the teams closely following La Masia's top prospects is PSG. The Parisian club, under the direction of Luis Enrique, has shown interest in Barça's young talents to strengthen its squad. Specifically, as revealed a few weeks ago, the French team offered more than 200 million for Lamine last summer.

| Europa Press

However, PSG is not only focused on securing the best signings, it also needs to offload assets that Luis Enrique doesn't regularly count on. In this regard, the French have obtained 80 million thanks to a La Masia talent heading to Germany. Barça wanted to bring him back to Camp Nou, but now it's an impossible mission.

Luis Enrique makes a decision that affects Barça

This season, PSG leads Ligue 1 with a ten-point advantage over Olympique de Marseille, and Luis Enrique has praised the quality of his team. Additionally, to continue improving the squad, the club has incorporated Georgian Khvicha Kvaratskhelia. With this acquisition, PSG has strengthened its attack and filled the vacancy left by Mbappé.

With Kvaratskhelia's arrival, Luis Enrique considers the team to have enough wingers. Therefore, he has given the green light to the sale of Xavi Simons, who was on loan at RB Leipzig since 2023. Barça tried to secure his loan last summer, but it wasn't possible, and now his potential signing has become a mere illusion.

PSG and the German club have agreed on the permanent transfer of Xavi Simons for a figure that could reach 80 million euros. Simons, 21 years old, has signed with Leipzig until 2027, ending his link with PSG and almost definitively distancing himself from Barça.

Barça regrets Luis Enrique's decision

Barça showed interest in repatriating Xavi Simons, but PSG opposed his departure to avoid strengthening a direct rival. Now, to prevent the player from returning to FC Barcelona, Luis Enrique has approved his sale to Leipzig. This decision strengthens the German team's squad and provides PSG with a significant financial boost.

Xavi Simons's operation reflects the current market dynamics and the influence of strategic decisions by coaches like Luis Enrique. La Masia continues to be an inexhaustible source of talent that attracts the attention of major European clubs.