Neither 50 Nor 80, Barça Learns Alexander Isak's Price and Responds: 'We Will...'

Alexander Isak has become one of the most sought-after players in the Premier League due to his high level. In fact, Newcastle has taken a step forward in terms of quality and his signing was the magpies' greatest success. Coincidentally, the forward we're talking about already has experience in a Spanish team.

Meanwhile Alexander Isak is making headlines in England, Barça is slowly recovering from its financial problems. Deco, Laporta and the rest of the board are working very hard to become a competitive club in the transfer markets again. Now, the Catalans know the real price of the Newcastle forward and will have to decide whether to go for him or not.

| Europa Press

Alexander Isak, The Premier League Star

Alexander Isak joined Newcastle for 70 million euros, which is an amount that was well above his value at that time. The magpies bet on him to the fullest and believed he was a player with a lot of potential; finally, it has been shown that the decision was correct. Real Sociedad, although they did believe he could bring them much joy in the future, preferred the money.

Barça has been monitoring Alexander Isak for some time, but issues with Financial Fair Play and lack of capital have not allowed it. It is known that the Swedish center forward dreams of playing in the City of Barcelona, but at the moment, it is a bit difficult. Robert Lewandowski is posting very good numbers this season, but Deco must start thinking about the future.

Robert Lewandowski will only be at Barça for one more season, so a new striker must be urgently sought. So far this season (28 games), Alexander Isak has scored 19 goals and provided 5 assists: great numbers. It was known that his arrival would be expensive, but no one expected it to cost what it costs at the moment.

The High Price of Alexander Isak

According to several media outlets, Newcastle won't let Alexander Isak leave for less than 100 or 120 million euros. Everything points to the culé board's response being: "we'll try," but they don't have full confidence in the transaction. Although we can never take anything for granted, it is very likely that in a few months we will hear more about the possible arrival of Isak at Barça.