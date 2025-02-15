Fermín López Finds Out, Goodbye Barça, Liverpool Does Him a Favor: 'Slot Wants...'

Fermín López is the clear example of overcoming obstacles and that with hard work almost anything can be achieved. Xavi Hernández called him up at the last moment and we could say that he saved his professional career. Since that moment, the Spaniard has replied in the best possible way and his performance has continued to improve.

Barça is recovering from its bad economic period, but it still has some pending tasks. To be able to sign players normally next transfer market, those from the Ciudad Condal would have to close a major sale. Coincidentally, Slot wants a culé who has a fairly high market value and the situation would favor Fermín López.

Fermín López and His Situation at Barça

Fermín López was loaned to Linares because in Barça's youth teams they believed he didn't have enough physical strength. Upon returning from his loan, the Catalans already had his sale practically closed to a foreign club that did want him. Luckily for him and the fans, Xavi Hernández wanted to take him on the tour to the United States before he left.

To the surprise of the club's higher-ups, Fermín López showed a very good level and managed to cancel his departure and be counted on for the first team. In the first part of the season, he didn't have prominence and watched the matches from the bench, but injuries opened the door for him in the return of the 2023-2024 season. That led him to be the star of the Olympic Games and be drafted for the Euro Cup, something that is within reach of few.

Meanwhile, Slot is looking for midfield reinforcements and has thought about Fermín López's teammate. If he manages to sign him, the one from El Campillo will start to have more minutes and opportunities. We are talking about one of Hansi Flick's sacred cows, who has been involved in a series of controversies.

Fermín López's Competition Will Be for Slot

Slot is looking for reinforcements to improve the midfield and has thought about Frenkie de Jong, one of the most valued players in the culé squad. The Dutchman cost Barça 86 million, but Liverpool only offers 35: a ridiculous amount that has been evidently rejected immediately. If the English finally end up presenting a decent offer for him, Fermín López could start to have more minutes.