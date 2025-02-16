Casting at Barça, Better Than Rafael Leão and Nico Williams: Deco Bets, Flick Accepts

Barça is going through a period of changes and Hansi Flick has been, by far, the biggest of them all. The German arrived after the dismissal of Xavi Hernández and was a personal bet by Laporta, but especially by Deco. The Portuguese knew that the new leader could bring a lot to the entity and so it has been.

Hansi Flick has perfectly adapted to Barça's style and the financial situation, which did not and doesn't allow for major signings. Luckily for the culés, if Deco and his entourage continue like this, soon there will be signings that will bring much joy to the fans. According to several media outlets, there is a winger who catches the sporting director's attention and whom the German will accept without any problem.

Deco and Flick's Bet

Deco has been one of the most criticized people in Barça's environment, but not all decisions have been bad. The Portuguese is working hand in hand with Flick to see what the best options are for the upcoming markets. Initially, Nico Williams was a very clear option for the right wing, but it is becoming increasingly complicated.

After all the commotion that occurred throughout the summer, Nico Williams preferred to stay at Athletic Club and renewed. He currently has a release clause of 58 million euros, which Barça doesn't want to pay right now. Another possibility was to sign Rafael Leão, but he has regained his prominence at AC Milan.

With Paulo Fonseca he lost minutes, but since the arrival of Sérgio Conceição, Rafael Leão has once again become a key piece of the team. Both wingers convinced Deco, but their high prices and Raphinha's good level make it not worth spending so much money. Now, one of the best players in Europe is not being relevant in his team and Flick agrees with the sporting director's opinion.

Flick, although Ferran Torres is doing his job, has also seen that a boost is needed for the left wing position. The option that Deco likes the most is Luis Díaz, the Liverpool forward who is not having much prominence and whom Flick would happily welcome. Apparently, the sporting director would try to close the deal at around 50 million euros.