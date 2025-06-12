Lamine Yamal's bomb changes everything: PSG, City, and Bayern already know what happened

Lamine Yamal's season has been impressive, as at just 17 years old, he has taken the reins at FC Barcelona and has been key to the successes achieved. With 18 goals and 25 assists, Lamine has proven to be an essential piece in the culé machinery. Public opinion hasn't taken long to show their admiration, even demanding the Ballon d'Or for the talented player.

This performance has made it clear that we are witnessing the birth of a true star. Top clubs like PSG, Manchester City, and Bayern Munich have set their sights on Lamine Yamal. But Barça wasn't willing to let him go.

| Europa Press

Barça secures Lamine Yamal's future

Barça has taken action and, aware of his talent and potential, has renewed Lamine Yamal's contract until 2031. With this renewal, the club keeps the dreams of the continent's most powerful teams at bay, as they had already made approaches in the past. PSG, for example, offered more than €200 million last summer, but Joan Laporta's response was clear: "Lamine is untouchable."

Despite the rumors, Lamine Yamal has made it clear that his future is at Camp Nou. On several occasions, he has expressed his desire to become a Barça legend and, as a true product of La Masia, his dream is to play his entire career at the club. There is no doubt that, with his renewal, Barça has secured one of the most promising talents in world soccer.

If his renewal wasn't enough to keep PSG, City, and Bayern away, what has happened in the last few hours has been absolutely decisive. Lamine Yamal has become the most expensive player in the world.

Lamine Yamal is unattainable

The latest Transfermarkt valuation places Lamine Yamal as the most expensive player in the world. His market value has reached €200 million, surpassing players like Bellingham or Kylian Mbappé. This figure, which just six months ago was €180 million, has made clear the impact Lamine is having on world soccer.

This jump in his value reflects both his performance on the field and his growing relevance in the soccer landscape. It's no surprise that clubs like Bayern Munich, Manchester City, and PSG are closely following his development.

However, with his contract renewed and his love for Barça, Lamine Yamal's departure now seems more distant than ever.