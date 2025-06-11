Confirmed, neither Barça nor Arsenal, Nico Williams surprises everyone: 'I'm going to...'

The situation with Nico Williams is truly unstable and Barça's train, which he already knew only passed once, hasn't come back. The winger chose to stay at what was the club of his life and, because of that, he missed one of the best possible opportunities. Meanwhile, the Catalans are in a great moment and everything suggests they're going to keep improving.

In fact, Barça's play keeps getting better and we could say it's thanks to the best signing of the last transfer window: Hansi Flick. The coach has made the team work like a well-oiled machine and the results are surprising. Nico Williams already knows he won't have a place at Barça, but neither at Arsenal, the other major club interested in acquiring his services.

| Europa Press

A new offeror emerges for Nico Williams

Nico Williams appeared on the radar of several of the biggest clubs last year thanks to his great performance at the Euros. The Athletic Club winger dazzled the whole world with his dribbling and goals, but everything has declined this year. He started the season with an injury and hasn't shown his best performance, but what's clear is that he doesn't lack quality.

In fact, the hope that several of the big clubs have in him hasn't faded and Bayern Munich has moved to the top of the list of favorites. According to the outlet SkySport, the Germans are in negotiations with Nico Williams and it seems they're going very well. Bayern has moved ahead of Arsenal.

Meanwhile, Barça dropped out of the race for Nico Williams because Raphinha has shown a great level; Deco thinks there are better options. FC Barcelona is especially interested in Luis Díaz and everything suggests the Colombian forward will be the one the Catalans fight for.

Bayern Munich's negotiations with Nico Williams

For now, Nico Williams's negotiations with Bayern are going well and the forward has lowered his demands, which weren't few. According to the previously mentioned outlet, Nico is asking for between €7 and €8 million net. The Germans are fine with the request, so it only seems to be a matter of time.

Although we still can't take anything for granted, there may be a big surprise in this transfer window. Meanwhile, Barça continues on its path and other reinforcements will arrive in the Catalan capital.