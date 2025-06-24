Arsenal offer €60M to Barça! Frenkie de Jong asks Hansi Flick to accept

Barça's economic situation isn't bad, but it's not excellent either. Joan Laporta and Deco keep juggling to meet LaLiga's financial requirements. Offloading several footballers Hansi Flick doesn't count on is a priority for this summer.

Players like Ansu Fati, Pau Víctor, or Pablo Torre seem to have their destinations clear this summer. However, the scenario gets complicated with profiles like Frenkie de Jong. Barça's "21" has excelled again thanks to Hansi Flick and now, thanks to Arsenal, he could become an undisputed starter in the midfield.

| Europa Press

Frenkie de Jong and Marc Casadó compete for the starting spot

Frenkie de Jong started the season as a substitute. Hansi Flick opted for academy product Marc Casadó in his position and the young academy player showed great talent until he secured the starting spot. However, little by little, the Dutchman ended up convincing Flick and managed to turn the situation around.

Now, even though Marc Casadó has lost prominence, nobody doubts he remains a threat to Frenkie de Jong. The young academy player has shown he can reclaim his spot at any moment. This is where Arsenal comes into play.

Arsenal enters the scene with 60 million

Mikel Arteta's Arsenal is looking for a defensive midfielder. If the Zubimendi option fails, their plan B is Marc Casadó. The press points out that the English club would be willing to offer Barça 60 million for the academy player.

For Frenkie de Jong, this is an opportunity. His main rival leaving would strengthen his position within the team. That's why, according to reports, he has asked Hansi Flick to accept Arsenal's offer.

Everyone wins, but Marc Casadó doesn't want to leave

If it goes through, Barça would receive a good financial boost. They would free up salary mass and avoid free transfers in 2026. In addition, it would give Flick a clearer and more defined squad.

Hansi Flick has rebuilt Frenkie de Jong's prominence, but he has also elevated Marc Casadó. He wants to count on both. Therefore, Arsenal's offer, if it arrives, will be rejected.

Frenkie de Jong will have to keep working and maintaining a high level if he wants to remain a starter. Marc Casadó doesn't have the slightest intention of leaving Barça: it has cost him a lot to reach the first team and he wants to fight to earn a place in Flick's plans. Arsenal, therefore, will have to focus on closing the deal with Zubimendi, which seems practically done.