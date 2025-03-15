The Money from Andreas Christensen's Sale Has a Destination: Joan Laporta Points and Pays

Andreas Christensen is going through the worst moment since his arrival at Barça in the summer of 2022. The Danish center-back was important last season with Xavi Hernández due to his versatility, even being used as a pivot. Christensen was the internal solution to the pivot gap: faced with the inability to sign, he performed reliably in that position.

However, physical problems are taking their toll, as Andreas Christensen has only been able to play 26 minutes in the current season. In his debut against Valencia at Mestalla, Christensen suffered an Achilles tear that has kept him off the field for many months. In fact, three days after being medically cleared in January, Christensen relapsed from his injury and is still unavailable.

Andreas Christensen has a hard time staying at Barça: the emergence of Pau Cubarsí and the great performance of Íñigo Martínez make the Barça board consider his transfer. The Barça board wants to find him an exit this summer to try to cash in and strengthen the right-back position.

Andreas Christensen Is Not Needed

The sports management of Barça and their coach Hansi Flick are clear that the defense's core is well covered. To the starting duo Pau Cubarsí-Íñigo Martínez, we must add the renewal of the Uruguayan Ronald Araújo until 2030. Meanwhile, the arrival of the German Jonathan Tah will be a great signing that will make the team's defensive line even more competitive.

We must not forget Eric García, as Hansi Flick has ruled out his departure both in the summer and in the winter market. The versatility of the Martorell native also counts for the German coach, who has used him on several occasions as a pivot. Given this situation, Andreas Christensen will find it very difficult to have a place in the current squad.

Christensen's Sale Will Pay for Andrei Ratiu's Signing

Barça's board is willing to listen to all offers that may come for the international Danish center-back. Deco and Laporta want to obtain 25M, but given the circumstances, Barça could accept an offer around 15M. With that money, the Catalans intend to secure the services of Andrei Ratiu, right-back of Rayo Vallecano.

Andrei Ratiu is leaving a great impression this season and has caught the attention of FC Barcelona. His market value is just over 10 million, but Rayo will not let him go for less than 25M. Therefore, the sale of Andreas Christensen will be necessary to pay for Ratiu's signing.