Barça has already surpassed the Champions League round of 16 after comfortably defeating Benfica in the second leg by 3 to 1. Flick's team was clearly superior to the Lisbon team in Montjuïc with an offensive line led by Raphinha and Lamine Yamal. The two wingers gave the visiting defense a hard time and showed they are in enviable form.

Now it will be necessary to wait about a month to attend the quarter-final tie, but FC Barcelona already knows their opponent. It will be Borussia Dortmund, who narrowly defeated Lille by an aggregate of 3-2. In this regard, it is worth noting that Deco had the German team as his preferred next opponent, so he celebrates the news.

Deco Celebrates Borussia Dortmund Facing Barça for This Reason

Deco is already working on planning the next season with a clear goal in mind. Yes, because the sporting director of FC Barcelona is looking for a top-level winger, capable of playing on the left wing and naturally accepting being Raphinha's substitute. That's why he has celebrated the Champions League draw against Borussia Dortmund with such enthusiasm.

That is because one of Deco's favorites plays there: Jamie Bynoe-Gittens. The young 20-year-old English winger has already played 39 matches with the European runner-up and is performing at a very good level. This season he has already scored 11 goals and provided 4 assists, so Deco will be very alert to this tie and will closely follow the young Borussia Dortmund winger.

Jamie Bynoe-Gittens on Deco's Radar

Jamie Bynoe-Gittens averages 0.41 goals every 90 minutes he is on the field. This performance places him in the 37th position out of 356 players who have played a minimum of 3 matches. Jamie Gittens is a skillful winger, with great dribbling and a good shot, who usually plays on the opposite foot.

Barça bets on young talents, and Jamie Bynoe-Gittens could be a very interesting signing; his talent and youth make him especially attractive. However, Jamie Gittens has started to attract great interest from several Premier League clubs, and his price has skyrocketed to 100M. Deco, aware of his high price, will pay even more attention to what he can do against Barça.

Jamie Bynoe-Gittens Will Be One of the Best

Jamie Bynoe-Gittens has a current contract with Borussia Dortmund until 2028. Therefore, he will have to decide whether to continue his progression in Germany or change the scene. Not only has Deco shown interest in the player, but teams like Arsenal are also closely following him.

His explosive speed, dribbling, and ability to unbalance have placed him in the sights of the major European clubs. Borussia Dortmund is clear: Jamie Bynoe-Gittens will not leave for less than 100M. Deco and Laporta will have to analyze whether it is worth paying this large sum for a player who, in theory, would arrive to be a substitute.