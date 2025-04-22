Hansi Flick Tells Him at Halftime: 'You'll Play for RCD Mallorca Next Year'

FC Barcelona Faces a Crucial Test Tonight to keep themselves at the top of the standings. RCD Mallorca arrives at Montjuïc with the hope of causing an upset and complicating things for Hansi Flick's team. For now, they are succeeding: the first 45 minutes are proving to be anything but easy for the Catalan team.

From the start of the match, the visitors have made it clear they haven't come for a stroll. In a clear statement of intent, RCD Mallorca positioned themselves in Szczęsny's area before the first minute, causing the first scare for the Barça team. However, Barça hasn't been overwhelmed.

| Europa Press

Flick Takes Risks Against RCD Mallorca

Hansi Flick, aware of the importance of managing the squad to keep freshness, considered today the ideal day to make rotations. The German coach introduced several changes in the starting eleven, the most surprising being Ansu Fati.

But Ansu wasn't the only change, as others with few minutes, like Héctor Fort, Gavi, Eric García, or Araújo, also started against RCD Mallorca. These adjustments are part of Flick's strategy to ensure the team keeps competitiveness without compromising their physical performance.

However, despite these new developments, Flick decided to leave out others like Pau Víctor and Pablo Torre. Pau Víctor's case is particularly interesting, as he excelled in the season but has barely played during the official course. Meanwhile, the Cantabrian midfielder, Pablo Torre, has also had a very limited role and is shaping up as one who could leave the Catalan club.

RCD Mallorca Negotiates with Barça for Pablo Torre

Precisely Barça's opponent tonight, RCD Mallorca, has shown a firm interest in acquiring Pablo Torre's services. According to circulating rumors, the Mallorcan team will make a formal offer for the Cantabrian's loan during the next summer market. This departure would be welcomed by Flick, who doesn't include the player in his plans for the next season.

Today, once again, Pablo Torre remained on the bench in a match suitable for opportunities. In contrast, RCD Mallorca longs to have him in their ranks, and it seems the future of the Cantabrian midfielder could be decided.

Flick's rotation has given a clear signal of those who count for Barça's immediate future. Pablo Torre is more out than in, with RCD Mallorca as his main destination. Meanwhile, Barça continues their fight for the LaLiga title but is also thinking about planning for the next season.