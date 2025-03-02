Barça Defeats Real Sociedad, but Flick Activates His Sale: 'he Won't Play, Let Him Leave'

The FC Barcelona secured an important victory this afternoon at the Estadi Olímpic de Montjuïc against Real Sociedad. The match, corresponding to matchday 26, began with an intense back-and-forth pace in which both teams showed their offensive cards from the first minute of play. In fact, the visitors opened the scoring after a magnificent team play, but VAR disallowed Sergio Gómez's goal for offside, cooling the visitors' euphoria.

Minutes later, the key moment of the match arrived when Aritz Elustondo made a decisive mistake. The Real Sociedad defender grabbed Dani Olmo as he was heading toward Remiro's goal and the referee didn't hesitate to send him off with a straight red card. Real Sociedad was left with one less player and Barça began to clearly dominate the match: Flick's team took advantage of the numerical superiority to tilt the field in their favor.

| @FCBarcelona_es

Before the break, the Catalans' persistence paid off. First, it was Gerard Martín who broke the deadlock with an accurate shot from inside the area after a measured assist from Olmo. Shortly after, Marc Casadó made it 2-0 after capitalizing on a rebound inside the area.

After the break, Barça maintained absolute control of the ball and the chances. Ronald Araújo and Lewandowski found the net and increased the lead. Thus, with the final 4-0, Flick took the opportunity to rest several starters already thinking about upcoming commitments.

Flick Makes a Key Decision After Barça's Victory

Beyond the convincing win against Real Sociedad, Flick has made a decision that leaves no one indifferent. The German coach has decided to put Andreas Christensen on the market, whose performance this season has been marked by constant injuries.

The Danish center-back, who has only been able to play one official match this season, has just been injured for the third consecutive time and will be out of action for several weeks. A new setback for Andreas Christensen.

In light of this situation, Flick has directly communicated to Deco that Andreas Christensen is not in his plans for the next season. He believes that the center of defense is more than covered with Araújo, Íñigo Martínez, and Cubarsí, and he doesn't want to keep a player with such little prominence in the squad.

Andreas Christensen Does One Last Favor for Barça

The future of the Danish defender, therefore, seems far from Camp Nou. Deco and Laporta are already working to secure a profitable exit in the summer. They expect to receive offers from Premier League clubs, aware that Christensen has a good reputation in England from his time at Chelsea.

The Catalan club's idea is to bring in an amount close to 20 million, a reasonable figure given that Andreas Christensen's contract ends in 2026. Flick doesn't count on him, so anything they can get will be welcome.

The reality for Andreas Christensen is harsh: due to his latest injury, it is most likely that he will not wear Barça's jersey again. A sad end for a footballer whose time in Barcelona began with excitement but will inevitably conclude far from the Catalan club next summer. Flick is clear about it.