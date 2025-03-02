Deco Takes Note Against Real Sociedad, Better Than Zubimendi: Top Signing for Barça

Today a key match in LaLiga is being played between Barça and Real Sociedad: the culé team needs to win to become the sole leader. Real, however, arrives in the Ciudad Condal with numerous important absences that have affected their strategy, forcing Imanol Alguacil to juggle his line-up. Meanwhile, Flick has presented a line-up with some rotations but maintaining the offensive trio at the forefront.

The intensity is being the protagonist in the first half and the visitors have been left with one less player after Elustondo's expulsion. Additionally, both teams have already had clear goal-scoring opportunities, thrilling the fans at Estadi Olímpic Lluís Companys. Gerard Martín and Casadó have been the ones who scored, putting the score at 2-0 before halftime.

However, despite the spectacle on the field, the main focus has been on Deco, Barça's sporting director, who remains alert to every move from the stands.

Deco, Protagonist

Deco is fully immersed in the sports planning for the next season, and in recent weeks he has met several times with Hansi Flick to define priorities. Precisely, the German coach made it clear in those meetings that reinforcing the defensive pivot position is not urgent, effectively ruling out the possible incorporation of the desired Zubimendi. Flick fully trusts Marc Casadó and Frenkie de Jong, two players who have amply demonstrated their worth to cover that role.

Thus, Deco has his mind set on other priorities directly pointed out by Flick, especially in the full-back positions. Both Jules Koundé and Alejandro Balde are essential, but neither of their substitutes, Héctor Fort nor Gerard Martín, have reached the required level to offer guarantees when it's time to rest.

Flick has insisted a lot on this aspect, requesting a young player but with enough experience to offer immediate performance. Therefore, Deco is paying special attention today to the performance of the promising full-back Jon Aramburu, the breakout player of Real Sociedad this season.

Jon Aramburu, Deco's New Desire

Aramburu, only 21 years old, has become a key piece in the txuri-urdin scheme thanks to his defensive ability and constant offensive projection. His speed, excellent positioning, and good handling of both feet have strongly caught Barça's attention, who have been following him for months.

His current market value is around 12 million euros according to Transfermarkt, although his potential and growth this season suggest that this figure could increase considerably. So far this season, Aramburu has played practically all of Real Sociedad's matches, becoming indispensable for Imanol.

The operation is complex but economically accessible for Barça. His signing would be strategic, offering real competition and guarantees of rest for Koundé and Balde. Deco is determined to prioritize this move, and matches like today's, against top-level rivals, are what mark the immediate future of players like Aramburu.