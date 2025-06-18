Bombshell! Pablo Torre surprises with his destination: 'Not Barça or Mallorca, i'm leaving for...'

Pablo Torre arrived at Barça with the label of a top-level prospect. Joan Laporta made a strong bet on him, paying 5 million euros to Racing de Santander when he was still underage. The Catalans thus got ahead of other clubs and secured the signing of a talent with a promising future.

From his first minutes wearing the blaugrana jersey, Pablo Torre made it clear that he is a different kind of player. He has quality, vision, personality, and excellent set-piece striking ability; in addition, his capacity to appear by surprise in the opponent's box makes him a very dangerous attacking midfielder. Every time he has had the opportunity, he has shown that he is ready to compete at the highest level.

However, reality has been tough for Pablo Torre in the Catalan city, because despite his talent, his role at Barça has been completely secondary. This season, with Flick on the bench, he has barely had opportunities: he has only played 421 minutes, during which he has managed to score 4 goals and provide 3 assists. These are notable numbers for such little time on the field, but they have not been enough to earn him a spot in the team.

Pablo Torre looks for an exit and finds it without leaving Spain

Given this situation, his future seems far from the Catalan city. In recent months, there has been strong speculation about his possible signing for Mallorca. The Balearic club seemed to have the advantage, and it was taken for granted that Pablo Torre would end up at Son Moix, but in the last few hours, the scenario has changed dramatically.

Pablo Torre will not play for either Barça or Mallorca. The footballer has received a much more attractive sporting offer: that of Sevilla FC. The Andalusian club, immersed in a deep restructuring of their squad, wants to bet on young players with potential and a lot of talent, and Pablo Torre fits that profile perfectly.

Currently, the attacking midfielder is playing in the Under-21 European Championship with the Spanish national team. He is an undisputed starter and one of the key pieces of the team. Sevilla will wait for Pablo Torre to finish his participation in the tournament before moving forward with negotiations, but everything indicates that Sánchez-Pizjuán will be his destination.

In Nervión, Pablo Torre will be able to get the minutes he has not had in Barcelona. Most importantly, he will be able to keep growing as a footballer in a demanding club, but one that trusts young talent. This is a brave decision that could mark a turning point in his career.