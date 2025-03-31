Official, He Won't Renew His Contract and Agrees to Sign with Barça: 'Goodbye to Mohamed Salah'

Barça, like many other European giants, had contactedMohamed Salah, the Egyptian winger from Liverpool, to explore his possible signing, but this has been completely ruled out. Mohamed Salah still hasn't renewed his contract with Liverpool and will be free at the end of June, but 'e-Notícies' can advance and confirm that the forward will not play for Barça. Salah is having a record-breaking season and is the top scorer in all the major leagues, but that hasn't been enough for Barça to bet on his signing.

The main reason is evident, although in recent hours another piece of information has emerged that gives even more weight to this core reason. Age has played an essential role, as Barça remains determined to rejuvenate its squad, something that wouldn't happen by signing Mohamed Salah. Additionally, in recent hours it has been leaked that Barça has managed to convince another young winger who will not renew with his club and is close to becoming a culer.

Barça became interested in the situation of Mohamed Salah, a Liverpool forward whose contract ends in June 2025, but his signing has been completely ruled out by Laporta. It's true that Salah is one of the best wingers in Premier history, but Barça seeks to rejuvenate its squad and the Egyptian doesn't fit into the equation. In fact, Barça already confirms that Salah is not the chosen forward, as they have secured the arrival of another star who will come after not renewing his contract.

Barça Says Goodbye to Mohamed Salah, but Secures Another Massive Signing for the Attack

Barça was close to starting negotiations with Mohamed Salah, but everything was halted upon learning the opinion of Hansi Flick, who prefers to rejuvenate the culer attack. Barça has focused on another player who plays in the same position as Salah and who would come to enjoy the best years of his career as a culer. "Salah is a great player and will fight for the Ballon d'Or, but he won't sign for Barça," sources from FC Barcelona assure 'e-Notícies'.

Barça admits that Salah offered himself and became an option, but also confirms that they have opted to sign another figure who will not renew his contract. Therefore, Barça confirms that Mohamed Salah is not coming and that another world-class player, who had several offers and prefers to be a culer, will arrive. The signing won't be closed for free, but Barça estimates that everything will be sealed for about 30 million euros, approximately, as this winger has one more year of contract.

Official, He Doesn't Renew His Contract and Agrees to Sign with Barça: 'Goodbye to Mohamed Salah'

Mohamed Salah, a 32-year-old Liverpool forward, has his contract with the English club valid until June 30, 2025. There have been rumors about his possible transfer to Barça, which under the direction of Hansi Flick, continues to seek new wingers. Although Salah, due to his quality and cost, had been mentioned as a viable option, his incorporation into the culer team has been ruled out.

Despite the fact that Salah would arrive for free at the end of his contract with Liverpool, Barça has decided not to consider the Egyptian player, as they have secured another more suitable signing. Barça will have to pay about 30M€ to close the signing, but the culer club considers it a profile that is much more worthwhile and will be profitable.

If Barça forgets about Salah, it is largely because they have secured another great signing to strengthen the left wing. Barça has been smart, as they wanted to preserve the role of Raphinha, the team captain, by signing a player who will come to be a substitute and with options to gain minutes. This is none other than Edon Zhegrova, a German winger from Lille who is only 26 years old and who will join Barça for about 30M€: the interest has been advanced by 'SPORT'.