Messi asks for a signing with dire consequences for Barça: he's leaving for Atlético

Lionel Messi is focused on arriving in the best possible condition for the 2026 World Cup. The Argentine star wants to ensure his competitive level and extend his career at the highest level. To achieve this, he is looking for solutions within Inter Miami, but also outside the club, in the transfer market.

The footballer is seeking to improve his team's level in MLS to be better prepared for the big event. It is well known that the American league doesn't offer the same pace of play as European competitions. For this reason, Messi has requested the signing of Rodrigo De Paul, his teammate on the Argentine national team, to strengthen Inter Miami.

Messi requests his signing for Inter Miami

Rodrigo De Paul, currently at Atlético de Madrid, has been tempted by Messi's proposal. Inter Miami's offer is attractive, with the American club willing to pay a release clause for the player. If his signing is confirmed, Atlético de Madrid would lose a key player, which would force them to look for a replacement.

This move indirectly affects Barça, which would see a young talent move away from the club. Atlético de Madrid would be very interested in Marc Casadó. The youth academy product has shown his potential, but it doesn't seem that he has a guaranteed place in Barça's first team.

The impact of Casadó's departure

Atlético de Madrid has considered Marc Casadó as the perfect replacement for De Paul. The rojiblancos could offer 43.9 million USD (40 million euros) to secure his services. The departure of Marc Casadó to Atlético would be an interesting move for both clubs, but a painful one for Barça.

The possible sale of Casadó could ease Barça's finances, but it would also mean the loss of one of their young prospects. The midfielder has been considered one of the most outstanding talents in Spanish soccer. However, with the internal competition in the first team, his future has become complicated.

Barça's uncertain future

The situation is not easy for Barça, which could be forced to make changes to its squad. The Catalan club has to balance its finances and at the same time keep a competitive team. The future of Casadó and other players will be decided according to how the transfer market develops.

Messi continues to look for the best way to keep competitive and help his team. His request to sign De Paul could trigger a series of moves that affect Barça. The club will have to react quickly to ensure their interests are protected.